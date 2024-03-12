UEFA drops hammer: Bayern Munich banned from having away fans in next round of Champions League

Who Bayern Munich draws in the next round of the Champions League remains to be seen, but one thing that we do know is that no fans of the club will be allowed to attend the away match per a release from UEFA (via Reuters):

Bayern Munich fans have been banned from attending the away leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie after their supporters threw fireworks onto the pitch during their 3-1 win at Lazio earlier this month, the club said on Tuesday. UEFA fined Bayern 40,000 euros after travelling fans set off fireworks during their 2-1 win at Copenhagen in October. Bayern were given a suspended one-match ban from purchasing away tickets in December. The incident at Lazio triggered the ban.

Bayern Munich released a statement via FCBayern.com on the punishment:

FC Bayern had already received a suspended penalty from UEFA because pyrotechnics had been set off during the away match in Copenhagen in the group stage. Following the recent incidents in Rome, the sanction was implemented by the European governing body. The draw for the last eight takes place on Friday in Nyon. After a thorough examination of the situation, FC Bayern has decided not to lodge an appeal with UEFA against the verdict, according to which the German record champions will have to play the away leg of the upcoming Champions League quarterfinals without their fans. The club accepts the decision after the corresponding conditions of the European Football Association were violated in the round of 16 match at Lazio.

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said that the club has to accept the ruling and move on.

“We have to accept this punishment. Not only were pyrotechnics set off, but also fired deliberately onto the field, directly endangering bystanders. This was such an explicit violation of the conditions of probation that an appeal is unfortunately futile,” Dreesen remarked. “In general we’re very happy that we’re in the quarterfinals, but the fact we now have to play away without the support of our fans is a big blow. A small group of individual offenders have done a disservice to all our supporters and the team. However, I am confident that our team will find a way to deliver the top performance that will be needed in the quarterfinals.”