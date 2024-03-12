Christoph Freund comments on Bayern Munich’s Aleksandar Pavlović receiving a Germany call-up

In the last couple days, one of the biggest stories in German football has been that Julian Nagelsmann has decided not to call up Leon Goretzka to the German national team, and one of the names picked in his stead is Bayern Munich’s new homegrown golden boy: Aleksandar Pavlović.

Speaking to Kerry Hau of Sky Sport, Bayern’s sporting director had praise to shower upon Pavlović in reaction to the call-up, and for good reason.

“[Aleksandar] has developed incredibly well. He plays extremely consistently and with a high level of self-confidence — even in international games where there is a lot of pressure. This is an award for us — and of course we are happy!”

Freund also commented on Goretzka being dropped from the Germany squad, stating “It’s a shame because Leon has done really well recently and is an absolute leading player for us!”

It is indeed a shame that Goretzka has been likely been dropped at a time where he has just put in back-to-back massive performances for Bayern Munich, but this is most likely because Nagelsmann does not know exactly how to slot Goretzka into the team in a role that he would perform well in. Can’t wait for Pavlović to “reject a contract extension” from Bayern Munich and try to “force a move to FC Barcelona” in the summer.