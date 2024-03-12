Report: Details on Germany’s new look start to emerge — and Borussia Dortmund fans might not be happy

The German national team is in a state of flux and former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann — a master tinkerer if there ever was one — is about to turnover the roster in a big way.

We have already seen that as many as four VfB Stuttgart players are expected to be called up and that Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović will also be getting a nod.

It does not end there, however, and Borussia Dortmund fans might be a little upset.

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Niclas Füllkrug will be the only Borussia Dortmund player called up — which means Mats Hummels, Niklas Süle, Nico Schlotterbeck and Julian Brandt are all out of luck:

Niclas Füllkrug will be the only Dortmund player in Germany squad for the coming games. As of now, Mats Hummels, Niklas Süle, Nico Schlotterbeck and Julian Brandt are all set to be dropped.

Per kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), it will not be Aleksandar Pavlović taking the spot of Leon Goretzka, but Bayer Leverkusen’s Robert Andrich. It seems that Nagelsmann and the DFB has come full circle on Pavlović in recent days after many reports stating he would not be called up. The youngster could be further up the depth chart than anyone could have anticipated:

Robert Andrich has also been picked over Leon Goretzka and will be called up for the France and Netherlands games.

Georg Holzer of kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) also is reporting that Robin Gosens and Kevin Trapp will also — like Goretzka — be left home for the upcoming camp. In addition, Manuel Neuer will officially be named as Germany’s No. 1 goalkeeper (which seems odd that an announcement would even need to be made):

In addition to Leon Goretzka, Robin Gosens and Kevin Trapp will be dropped from the squad for the upcoming games. Bernd Leno will be called up. Manuel Neuer will be confirmed as #1 for the Euros.

Clearly, things will look a lot different on the pitch against France and Netherlands later this month.