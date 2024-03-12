 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Who do we want Bayern Munich to face in the Champions League quarter-finals? INNN and Schnitzel discuss that very topic on our newest podcast episode! Give it a listen!

Filed under:

Report: Julian Nagelsmann to call-up Aleksandar Pavlović rather than Bayern Munich teammate Leon Goretzka

A changing of the guard for Germany?

By CSmith1919 Updated
/ new
FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

There were already leaks on Julian Nagelsmann’s German national team call-up list that indicated that many things would look different for the squad’s upcoming games.

Now, though, the changes could be hitting home for a pair of Bayern Munich players. According to a report from Bild journalists Tobi Altschäffl, Christian Falk, and Heiko Niedderer, Nagelsmann has made the decision to call-up Bayern Munich youngster Aleksandar Pavlović over his more experiences teammate, Leon Goretzka.

It was just a week ago, where reports broke that Nagelsmann was going to leave Pavlović home, so he could play with the German U-20 side. Now, though, the threat of Pavlović potentially committing to Serbia for international play seems to have forced the DFB’s hand (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Leon Goretzka will not be called up by Julian Nagelsmann for Germany’s games this month. Aleksandar Pavlović will be in the squad instead.

Goretzka, who has had a strong season despite not being a favorite of Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel, is coming off a string of good performances, with the latest being a two-goal, two-assist effort against Mainz 05.

While this does not close the book on Goretzka’s tenure with Germany, it could make it very difficult for him to land a spot on the roster for the EURO 2024 competition.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works