Report: Julian Nagelsmann to call-up Aleksandar Pavlović rather than Bayern Munich teammate Leon Goretzka

There were already leaks on Julian Nagelsmann’s German national team call-up list that indicated that many things would look different for the squad’s upcoming games.

Now, though, the changes could be hitting home for a pair of Bayern Munich players. According to a report from Bild journalists Tobi Altschäffl, Christian Falk, and Heiko Niedderer, Nagelsmann has made the decision to call-up Bayern Munich youngster Aleksandar Pavlović over his more experiences teammate, Leon Goretzka.

It was just a week ago, where reports broke that Nagelsmann was going to leave Pavlović home, so he could play with the German U-20 side. Now, though, the threat of Pavlović potentially committing to Serbia for international play seems to have forced the DFB’s hand (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Leon Goretzka will not be called up by Julian Nagelsmann for Germany’s games this month. Aleksandar Pavlović will be in the squad instead.

Goretzka, who has had a strong season despite not being a favorite of Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel, is coming off a string of good performances, with the latest being a two-goal, two-assist effort against Mainz 05.

While this does not close the book on Goretzka’s tenure with Germany, it could make it very difficult for him to land a spot on the roster for the EURO 2024 competition.