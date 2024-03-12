Bayern Munich youngster Paul Wanner involved in international tug-of-war between Germany and Austria

Paul Wanner is a Bayern Munich player currently on loan at 2. Bundesliga outfit SV Elversberg. He has had a decent loan spell in the second tier of German football as he continues to rack up precious minutes to help further improve his abilities. He’s one to watch for, at least that’s what the Austrian national team is doing (and maybe snatch).

According to Sky Sport journo Kerry Hau as captured by fellow reporter Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal), Austria coach Ralf Rangnick is considering calling up the 18-year-old midfielder to play for Austria in the March international break, but he is currently training with the Germany U-20 team so far and will continue to be monitored.

Wanner, who holds dual German-Austrian citizenship, is currently facing the same situation as rising Bayern star Aleksandar Pavlović (whose situation seems to be rapidly clearing up); Germany and Serbia both want the 19-year-old to turn out for their national teams. The 2005-born Wanner is still far from the finished product, so both sides might want to wait a bit more before making a decision.