Report: Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann wants coaching future decided before EUROs

Some might think it would be difficult for former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann to both coach the German national team and find a new permanent job with a club.

However, the 36-year-old wants everything decided before the summer hits, so he can turn his full focus over to the German national team for the EURO 2024 tournament. According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, that is, indeed, the goal for Nagelsmann:

⚠️ Excl. News #Nagelsmann: He wants to make a future decision before the EUROs! Possibly in April or May … ➡️ Ideally he wants to announce a new club before the tournament! Nagelsmann wants to make a conscious decision early to have clarity. During the tournament and just before it, he wants to fully focus on the tournament and not make his future a topic. @SkySportDE

Some might argue that Germany has been so bad — and that Nagelsmann tinkers so much — that he needs to have his full focus on one task to be successful...but these are complicated times for the coach and for Germany.

Hopefully, both situations are resolved in way that pleases both the fans and Nagelsmann alike.