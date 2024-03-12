 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Who do we want Bayern Munich to face in the Champions League quarter-finals? INNN and Schnitzel discuss that very topic on our newest podcast episode! Give it a listen!

Filed under:

Moment of Truth: This week’s talks between Bayern Munich and Alphonso Davies could determine future

Is this the end for Alphonso Davies?

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich and star left-back are steamrolling toward a breaking point in their contract negotiations.

Per Plettenberg, if no progress is made this week, the club will start its preparations to sell the Canadian start during the summer transfer window:

Excl. Details #Davies: New talks between Eberl/Freund and his management are scheduled this week!

➡️ Bayern is offering a new contract until 2029

➡️ And a new salary of around €11-13m gross/year!

Davies and his management demand up to €20m all-in. Bayern wants clarity soon. If both sides do not come closer this week, a sale is planned for the summer.

@SkySportDE

Just last week, Plettenberg gave this update:

News #Davies: Yes, the salary demands for a contract extension beyond 2025 currently stand at up to 20 million euros gross per year all-in - confirmed! First call:

@BILD_Sport ✔️

➡️ Bayern will definitely not pay this price! Talks ongoing but still difficult …

➡️ If Davies does indeed move to Real Madrid, Bayern are hoping for 50-60 million euros all-in. Real Madrid is still looking to enter with a very low offer.

@SkySportDE

Max Eberl’s involvement will likely provide the necessary guidance on whether or not there is any chance to work out a deal. By many different accounts, Davies has already set his heart on a move to Real Madrid.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on the future of Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Show on Spotify or below:

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works