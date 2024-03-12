Moment of Truth: This week’s talks between Bayern Munich and Alphonso Davies could determine future

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich and star left-back are steamrolling toward a breaking point in their contract negotiations.

Per Plettenberg, if no progress is made this week, the club will start its preparations to sell the Canadian start during the summer transfer window:

Excl. Details #Davies: New talks between Eberl/Freund and his management are scheduled this week! ➡️ Bayern is offering a new contract until 2029 ➡️ And a new salary of around €11-13m gross/year! Davies and his management demand up to €20m all-in. Bayern wants clarity soon. If both sides do not come closer this week, a sale is planned for the summer. @SkySportDE

Just last week, Plettenberg gave this update:

News #Davies: Yes, the salary demands for a contract extension beyond 2025 currently stand at up to 20 million euros gross per year all-in - confirmed! First call: @BILD_Sport ✔️ ➡️ Bayern will definitely not pay this price! Talks ongoing but still difficult … ➡️ If Davies does indeed move to Real Madrid, Bayern are hoping for 50-60 million euros all-in. Real Madrid is still looking to enter with a very low offer. @SkySportDE

Max Eberl’s involvement will likely provide the necessary guidance on whether or not there is any chance to work out a deal. By many different accounts, Davies has already set his heart on a move to Real Madrid.

