Bayern Munich’s Eric Dier talks massive weekend win, almost scoring first goal in Germany

One of the more unlikely heroes of Bayern Munich’s recent turnaround in the eyes of some fans has been center-back Eric Dier.

Dier, who was expected to be a depth piece on the roster for Thomas Tuchel, has been thrust into a starting role and has been excellent. After Bayern Munich’s 8-1 victory over Mainz 05, Dier took some time reflect on how good the team looked.

“If you look at the result, definitely yes. But I think we had some very good games before that too. It was definitely a nice game, and not just because of the result,” Dier told t-online’s Julian Buhl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

During the match, Dier almost scored his first goal for the Bavarians, but his old pal Harry Kane took the opportunity to gather in the rebound and deposit the ball into the met instead. Dier had a good laugh about the play.

“Yes, I was very close. But Harry stole my goal,” Dier said with a chuckle. “I’m happy for him with all my heart that he was able to complete his hat-trick with it. Nevertheless, it would have been very nice to score myself. I really tried everything, but the goalkeeper saved my header.”

Dier’s surprising rise in Bavaria is expected to continue and if he continues to stay in top form, maybe he will get that elusive first goal soon enough.