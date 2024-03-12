VfB Stuttgart sporting director confirms the club wants to keep Alexander Nübel at the club

While many discuss the contract situations of Bayern Munich players Leroy Sané, Joshua Kimmich, and Alphonso Davies, due to their contracts running out in 2025, Alexander Nübel gets lost in the mix when it comes to these discussions. It is not hard to see why, either: Despite sharing a contract end date with the prior three, Nübel has never even come close to attaining the same importance they have in Munich.

Fortunately, he has now found a home in VfB Stuttgart where he has been truly treasured and important. Unfortunately, that home is still temporary. So naturally, Stuttgart wants to change that. Speaking to the ZDF Sportstudio, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, the sporting director of Die Schwaben, Fabian Wohlgemuth, spoke of his natural desire to see the former Schalke 04 goalkeeper return for the 2024/25 season: “He’s one of the pillars of our team and a very, very important factor in the dressing room. Of course we’re trying to get him to play for us next year.”

But, of course, things are not quite as simple as having Nübel and Stuttgart agree to the move. “There are three parties at the table. I assume that talks are already underway between Alex and Bayern. And once they’re over, I’ll come into play.”

So what will these talks entail? Will Bayern look to retain their goalkeeping asset, cognizant of Manuel Neuer’s mortality (as hard as it is to imagine)? Will they look to renew Nübel’s contract? Or will they cut their losses and sell their asset, possibly back to Stuttgart? New men Max Eberl and Christoph Freund will have to make up their minds quick.