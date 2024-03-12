Report: Max Eberl is already leaving his mark at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich has had a major paradigm shift both at a coaching level as well as an executive level in the last year or so, and the latest development is the appointment of Max Eberl as the board member for sport, who has been very well received by the fans, as well as, if a recent report by Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport is to be believed, the Bayern board as well.

Eberl has been renowned for his personable approach to his job, leaving a positive mark in his previous two high-profile jobs as sporting director at Borussia Mönchengladbach and RB Leipzig. It seems Eberl is having the same impact at Bayern already.

Max Eberl’s communication and demeanor have been very well received at FC Bayern so far, partly because he consistently nurtures the team spirit! ➡️ As an example: He publicly mentions Christoph Freund regularly! Within the club, his open style is highly praised. He engages not only with the other bosses but also extensively with the staff, and he maintains close contact with the team. It’s said that his experience is noticeable! ➡️ However, Eberl will not only be a buddy. He will also make tough decisions and is not afraid of big names. Moreover, Eberl has already recognized that Bayern Munich’s problems don’t solely lie with the coach. @SkySportDE

A close link with sporting director Christoph Freund is especially important to share a continuous vision for the club’s playing and coaching personnel, and Eberl’s open lines of communication are going to play a crucial role with Bayern having a number of key contracts that are set to be discussed for re-negotiation or release in the next few months. One can only hope the club takes full advantage.