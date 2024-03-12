Daily Schmankerl: Manchester United to make desperate plea for Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane; United to compete with Real Madrid for Leny Yoro; Madrid digging in on bid for Alphonso Davies; Bayern stars honored; Timo Werner to stay with Tottenham; and MORE!

Dean Jones think Manchester United will do whatever it takes to ink Harry Kane this summer:

Jones has suggested that if Kane does become available, then United will do everything possible to secure his signature, but it certainly won’t be easy. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said... “If United are going to sign a striker then Kane is as good as it gets. So we know there’s admiration for him and they do still hold some interest. At the moment, I wouldn’t have huge expectations around it. If Kane is genuinely unsettled, as some reports have suggested, and he wants to return to England, then you have to make sure you’re in the loop as to is it possible to sign him, and Man Utd will do that. But let’s face it, there is very little sign at the moment of Man United signing a player for mega money. So even if his situation does start to open up, it’s still going to be difficult to sign him. They would do everything possible to make it happen if they saw potential, but it’s hugely difficult to do.”

His trophy possibilities this season aside at Bayern Munich, just about everything has went perfectly for Kane, who has been a dominant force for the Bavarians over the course of this campaign.

With 36 goals and 11 assists in 34 games across all competitions so far this season, it seems very doubtful that Bayern Munich would allow the Englishman to leave after such a phenomenal campaign.

Manchester United wants to join the bidding fray for Lille’s Leny Yoro:

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Lille’s teenage centre-back Leny Yoro, who is also a top target for Liverpool and Real Madrid.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United want to spend €47 million on Yoro, which is a far cry from the exorbitant nine-figure fee we had previously seen rumored for the youngster:

The Red Devils are hoping to strike a deal for Yoro, whose contract runs until 2025, worth just over £40m.

Having dispatched SS Lazio in the Champions League Round of 16, Bayern Munich proceed to the quarter-finals with a small hope. Yes, things look somewhat bleak this season, but recent results prove that the team can push through when needed. So, what comes next?

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel discuss the following:

Who are the potential opponents Bayern will want to face in the CL? Discussing FC Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and more.

Paris Saint-Germain is a boring draw that no one wants.

Inter Milan or Atlético Madrid — which team would be a tougher opponent?

A toss up between Arsenal and Real Madrid, and who Bayern would prefer to face.

The bleak prospects against Manchester City (plus one way to beat them).

What kind of draw would we like to see?

Did Thomas Tuchel’s sacking improve the team? If so, why?

What are Bayern’s chances of winning the Champions League this season?

Real Madrid has all of the leverage in the transfer situation with Bayern Munich for Alphonso Davies and might not be inclined to go any higher than it feels it needs to go:

Real Madrid remain adamant they will not pay more than €40m to sign Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich this summer. Los Blancos have reached a verbal agreement with the Canadian over personal terms but are happy to wait to sign him in 2025 on a free transfer when his contract expires instead.

Bayern Munich stars Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Leon Goretzka, and Joshua Kimmich all earned honors from WhoScored.com with a spot on the website’s Bundesliga Team of the Week. Former Bayern Munich star Mario Götze also earned a spot on the weekly squad:

Bundesliga Team of the Week

The quartet also made an appearance in kicker’s Bundesliga Team of the Week as well:

Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane in kicker's Bundesliga Team of the Week

Bayern Munich fans have some optimism after a season of frustration, but will these spry feelings go all for naught?

Now is the time for the Bavarians to make their final charge at the Bundesliga (longshot!) and the Champions League (avoid Manchester City and Real Madrid as long as you can and you have a chance!).

Even with all of that going on, there is plenty of other news to talk about and we will do just that on this episode of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Talking through the most recent transfer rumors surrounding Bayern Munich stars Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, and Alphonso Davies.

How Thomas Tuchel mismanagement forced Bayern Munich’s hand with Mathys Tel.

The latest on Xabi Alonso.

Analyzing Julian Nagelsmann’s rumored starting XI for Germany at the EURO 2024 competition.

Discussing the latest episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

As he mounts one last charge at staking a spot on the German national team for the EURO 2024 competition, Timo Werner is playing well for Tottenham Hotspur.

Werner has tallied two goals and two assists in nine games so far, including goals in each of the last two games. Werner’s performance is starting to convince Tottenham, who could opt to keep the German this summer with a relatively cheap option-to-buy clause in his deal:

⚪️ Tottenham have €17m buy option clause for Timo Werner.



Postecoglou: "He's been really important. We threw him straight in. He's made an impact but I think he can get even better, I'm sure".

If Werner does establish himself this summer, he would likely be smart to stay with Spurs. If, however, something happens and he has to return to Germany, do not be shocked if a destination like VfB Stuttgart or Borussia Mönchengladbach start to appear more likely.

João Cancelo is enjoying his loan spell at FC Barcelona, but the Catalans will have a lot of trouble keeping him given the competition expected for the crafty outside-defender:

Barcelona have been dealt a blow in their attempts to keep Joao Cancelo once his loan is up, with Manchester City set to receive a number of permanent offers for the full-back.

For his part, Cancelo is making his intentions known — he wants to stay with Barca:

João Cancelo: “Loan from Man City? I don’t know my future yet but I’d like to stay at Barcelona”.



João Cancelo: "Loan from Man City? I don't know my future yet but I'd like to stay at Barcelona". "I grew up with Ronaldinho as idol, I'm proud to wear Barça shirt", told Gazzetta dello Sport.

Bayern Munich have just taken part in a demolition. Mainz were not terrible — they simply refused to sit back and had their team taken apart by a Bayern side who finally played up to their potential. Despite all the doom and gloom surrounding the club as of late, fans can finally breathe easy and bask in the glory of two great performances (this one and Lazio).

Here are our talking points from the game: