Report: Why Bayern Munich may be reluctant to pursue Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi

Rebuild or tweak? Bayern Munich may be about to go through yet another coaching change but after the tumult of past seasons, the club is reportedly hoping for less movement this time around.

When the club brought Julian Nagelsmann in from RB Leipzig — and again when it came time to replace him with Thomas Tuchel, then recently of Chelsea FC — it required negotiating fees for the new manager’s preferred assistants.

This time, Bayern apparently wants to limit how much upheaval the new coach will bring right away. In turn, that is limiting Bayern’s pool of candidates, and potentially leaving Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi, 44, out of the running.

Sport Bild has the report, captured here by @iMiaSanMia:

Bayern bosses are in agreement that if a coach wants to bring in so many assistants with him and replace the existing staff at Säbener Straße, that would make his appointment significantly more difficult - which would be the case for Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian is known for wanting to have his entire staff with him whenever he joins a new club [@altobelli13, @cfbayern]

Is this a good idea? Can Bayern do this without going “all in” on their new manager — or, perhaps, does the club not want to try that approach with the next man in charge?