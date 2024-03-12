Could Harry Kane leave Bayern Munich this summer?

As Bayern Munich’s season has unraveled, rumors have started to emerge that star striker Harry Kane could be looking back to England and longing for the old days of playing for Tottenham Hotspur.

As of now, the rumors are nothing more than idle chatter being generated by the English media. However, the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea FC, and Manchester United have all been linked to the man who has accumulated a stunning 36 goals and 11 assists in 34 games across competitions this season.

Real, not real? We do not know for sure, but here is what people are saying.

At Manchester United, Kane is still a valued target per Football Transfers:

The summer window may not open for several months, but clubs across world football are already making arrangements, including Manchester United, who are still interested in signing Harry Kane and Frenkie de Jong despite the fact both players appear likely to remain at their current clubs.

For Chelsea, Kane could finally be the man to unlock the striker position as captured by CaughtOffside:

Reports in the media have linked Kane back to a move to the Premier League, with Chelsea and Manchester United suggested as his possible future destinations.

Finally, a return trip to Tottenham is — allegedly — not out of the realm of possibility, either per Tottenham News:

Tottenham News understands that Harry Kane would be open to making a return to the Premier League and rejoining his boyhood club this summer.

Will he really consider a move? Maybe, but it seems doubtful — and here’s why.

While a Premier League return would allow him to chase the career goal scoring record of Alan Shearer, the chance to win trophies still remains the greatest at Bayern Munich.

This season — married by a series of failures as a team at Bayern Munich — is the outlier. Under new leadership (and maybe a coach who can implement systems designed to take advantage of Kane’s superior play in the box), Bayern Munich should be poised and ready to make a run at a treble once more.

Yes, this season has been bad (so far), but it likely has not been bad enough to chase Ol’ Harry back to the island.

