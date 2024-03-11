Report: German national team’s shake up is underway

According to a report from Sky Sport journalists, Florian Plettenberg, Patrick Berger, and Dennis Bayer, former Bayern Munich boss and current German national team coach Julian Nagelsmann is intent on a different look for Die Mannschaft.

What will that new look entail? Apparently, at least four players from VfB Stuttgart (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Stuttgart quartet Waldemar Anton, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Deniz Undav and Chris Führich will all be called up by Julian Nagelsmann for Germany’s games against France and the Netherlands @Plettigoal, @berger_pj, @_dennisbayer

Anton, a center-back/right-back, Mittelstädt, a left-back, Undav, a forward, and Führich, a winger, would guarantee that some mainstays from recent years will be spending a couple of weeks at home instead of with the German national team.

How this all shakes out officially will be determined later this week, but the early returns indicate that Nagelsmann’s reputation for tinkering certainly will not take a hit.