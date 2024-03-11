Bayern Munich hitman Harry Kane takes his stance on Thomas Tuchel’s imminent departure

If there is one word that perfectly describes Bayern Munich’s season thus far, it would be disappointing. Some are disappointed by terrible performances, others by the fact that Tuchel is continuing for the remainder of the season, and Harry Kane is disappointed that Tuchel is leaving, period. No, really.

According to German outlet kicker (via @iMiaSanMia), Harry Kane’s entourage has hinted that the striker is disappointed that Thomas Tuchel will be leaving Bayern this summer. Nevertheless, Kane is a complete professional — he knows how the football business works and that such decisions are part of it.

BFW Analysis

Well, you really can’t blame the Englishman. Tuchel has been in charge for as long as Kane has been in Munich, and Kane has pretty much delivered. Tuchel has also given Kane full liberty to drop deep and create chances as he likes, so it isn’t a surprise that he’s cultivated a liking for Tuchel.

And while maybe Tuchel has been unable to motivate his players or stick with tactics that suit the squad, Kane is still firing at an otherworldly rate.

Kane’s outlook is certainly unique. There is no doubt that Kane will continue to perform exceptionally regardless of who is in charge, but maybe the disappointment comes due to uncertainty — whether the next coach give will Kane the freedom to play his game as he likes or not.

Nonetheless, Kane’s professionalism and maturity as a footballer at the highest level for over a decade mean we will see him overcome regardless.