Bavarian Loan Works: Alexander Nübel earns first shutout since injury

Bayern Munich loanees had another busy week, although many of them were out of the matchday squads or were left on the bench. Alexander Nübel seems to be fully back from his injury, while Josip Stanišić and Gabriel Vidović see success in European play. The women’s teams returned from international duty with one team playing a quarterfinal in the DFB-Pokal Frauen, before the return to Frauen-Bundesliga play this weekend. See what else the loanees were up to this week and what to look forward to in the week to come.

FC Bayern Munich

There are eight players on loan from the first team.

Germany – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the German Bundesliga: Alexander Nübel and Josip Stanišić.

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

Nübel started for the second straight week since his injury. After picking up the win last week — without a save — he returned strong versus the struggling Union Berlin, recording four saves on the day. This was enough to shut them out and Stuttgart won 2-0 at home.

Stuttgart will travel to face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Josip Stanišić – Bayer O4 Leverkusen

Stanišić was on the bench to begin Leverkusen’s Europa League away trip to Azerbaijan. Leverkusen went down 2-0 in the first half. By the time Stanišić came into the match in the 80th minute, Wirtz had pulled a goal back to make it 2-1. He only had 15 touches and had a pass into the final third, trying to help his team get an equalizer. Although Stanišić didn’t directly contribute, the equalizer finally came in stoppage time. The first leg ended 2-2.

On Sunday, Leverkusen hosted Wolfsburg after the long trip back from Azerbaijan. Stanišić started and played the full 90 minutes. The match was deadlocked through the 28th minute when Wolfsburg’s Jenz picked up his second yellow card, putting his team down to ten men. Stanišić completed 90% of his shots and had a shot from long distance, which required a save from the Wolfsburg keeper. He also helped his team keep the shutout with two clearnances and five recoveries. Leverkusen beat the ten-men Wolfsburg 2-0.

Leverkusen will host Qarabag FK in the second leg of the Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday. They will visit Freiburg on Sunday in league play.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Eredivisie.

Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven

Tillman started for PSV against Go Ahead Eagles. He had three early shots from inside the box, all of which required a save from the keeper. He also completed 95% of his passes — only misplacing a single pass. He also contributed on defense with an interception and two recoveries. He was subbed off in the 66th minute. A goal from his fellow countryman — Sergino Dest — was enough to earn PSV a 1-0 win on the road.

PSV will be in Germany on Wednesday for their second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 match with Dortmund, which sits at 1-1 after the first leg. They will then host FC Twente on Sunday in Eredivisie play.

Croatia – HNL

Gabriel Vidović is the only player on loan to the Croatian HNL.

Gabriel Vidović – Dinamo Zagreb

Vidović started on the bench for Dinamo Zagreb’s Europa Conference League match against Greek club PAOK. He came into the match at halftime with his team up 1-0 at home. Within two minutes, he picked up a yellow card for a bad foul. He only had fifteen touches, but recorded a shot on goal from outside the box. He also had an interception and a recovery. Zagreb went onto win the first leg 2-0.

Vidović started in Zagreb’s return to league play against Slaven. He started off the seven-goal thriller in the seventh minute by assisting the first goal. Twelve minutes later, he got a goal of his own. He would see his lead erased by the 60th minute and was subbed off in the 62nd as part of a triple substitution. Luckily, his teammates were able to get three goals to earn the 5-2 win.

Zagreb will travel to Greece for the second leg against PAOK on Thursday. They will also be on the road in league play, away to Rudes.

Italy – Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimović is the only player on loan to Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimović – Frosinone Calcio

Ibrahimović was on the bench for the start of Frosinone’s match against Sassuolo. He came into the match in the 63rd minute with his team down 1-0. He did not have much of an influence on the match for most of it, but in the 90th minute he had two quick shots — one that was blocked and one off-target. Neither he nor his teammates would find a goal and they would go onto lose 1-0. The loss put them into 18th place, the first relegation spot.

Frosinone will host Lazio Saturday.

Austria – Bundesliga

Frans Krätzig is the only player from the first team on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga.

Frans Krätzig – Austria Wien

Krätzig started for Austria Wien in their final match of regular Bundesliga play against WSG Tirol. He had a shot from way outside the box that also missed the goal by a lot. He also had eight passes into the final third. On defense, he recorded two blocks, a clearance, and three recoveries. Krätzig also picked up a yellow card for a bad foul. Austria scored two goals off of penalties to win 2-0.

Unfortunately, they finished level on points but behind in goal differential to their Rivals — Rapid Wien — for sixth place. This means they will compete in the relegation group for the rest of the season. They will have a chance for a playoff for a European spot, but still have a chance to be relegated. Their first match will be Saturday against SCRA Altach on the road.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner is the only player from the first team on loan to the 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner – SV 07 Elversberg

Wanner started and played the full 90 minutes against Greuther Fürth. He had three shots — the only one on target coming from way outside the box. He also had four passes into the final third and created one chance, but also missed a big chance to score himself. He also had an interception and two recoveries on defense. Elversberg went onto be the ten-man Fürth 4-1.

Elversberg will host Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Johannes Schenk is the only player on loan from the first team in the 3. Liga.

Johannes Schenk – Preußen Münster

Schenk was on the bench as the backup keeper for Münster’s 1-0 win over Hallescher FC, but did not make it onto the pitch.

FC Bayern Munich II

There are 17 players on loan from the second team.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Four players are on loan in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga: Jamie Lawrence, Hyun-ju Lee, Yusuf Kabadayi, and David Herold.

Jamie Lawrence – 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was on the bench for Mageburg’s home loss against 1.FC Nürnberg.

Magdeburg will travel to take on Herold’s Karlsruher SC on Sunday.

Hyun-ju Lee – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Lee was not in the matchday squad for Wiesbaden’s 1-1 home draw against Hannover 96, but showed up on the injury report. He shows out through the end of the month with a muscle injury.

Wiesbaden will travel to Hamburg to face HSV on Sunday.

Yusuf Kabadayi – Schalke 04

Kabadayi started for Schalke against Paderborn. He had two shots — one blocked from outside the box and one from inside the box that missed terribly. On defense, he had a headed clearance and four recoveries. He was pulled in the 78th minute of this six-goal back and forth affair that ended in a 3-3 draw.

Schalke will travel to Berlin to face Hertha BSC on Sunday.

David Herold – Karlsruher SC

Herold started for KSC on the road against Holstein Kiel. He contributed on defense with a blocked shot, three clearances — including two with his head — and three recoveries. Unfortunately, KSC conceded the match’s only goal in the 57th minute. Herold was subbed off in the 64th minute, but his team was not able to score and fell 1-0.

KSC will host Lawrence’s Magdeburg on Sunday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Lukas Schneller is the only player on loan to Germany’s 3. Liga from the second team.

Lucas Schneller – SC Freiburg II

Schneller was on the bench as the backup keeper for Freiburg II’s 3-0 win against VfB Lübeck, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Freiburg II will travel to Halle to take on Hallescher FC.

Germany – Regionalliga

Jakob Mayer is the only player on loan to a Regionalliga team.

Jakob Mayer – FC 08 Homburg

Mayer started again in goal for Homburg against Bahlinger SC. He conceded two goals, but his teammates were not able to score any and they fell in their Regionalliga match 2-0. Homburg also had a state cup game on Wednesday, which they won 3-2, but it is unclear if Mayer was involved or not.

Homburg will face FSV Frankfurt on the road on Saturday.

Austria – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein and Angelo Brückner

Torben Rhein – SC Austria Lustenau

Rhein was on the bench for Lustenau’s final match in regular play, but did not make it onto the pitch for the 2-0 win over BW Linz.

Lustenau finished in last place and will obviously compete in the Relegation group with Krätzig’s Austria Wien (and four others). Everyone’s points will be halved as Lustenau will attempt to claw their way out of last place and the only relegation spot. Their first match will be against BW Linz again.

Angelo Brückner – TSV Hartberg

Brückner was not in the matchday squad for Hartberg’s 1-1 draw against Sturm Graz.

Hartberg finished in fifth place and will play in the Championship Group. Their points will also be halved and they will compete for the title and European places. Their first match will be against perennial champions RB Salzburg.

Austria – 2. Liga

There are six players on loan in Austria’s 2. Liga: Luka Parkadze, Shaoziyang Liu, Lenn Jastremski, Benjamin Dibrani, Barry Hepburn, and Leon Fust.

Luka Parkadze – FC Admira Wacker

Parkadze was missing again from the matchday squad for Admira’s 1-0 win over Dornbirn.

Admira will travel to face Fust’s Amstetten.

Shaoziyang Liu – SV Ried

Liu was not in the matchday squad for Ried’s 1-0 loss against Leoben.

Ried will host FC Liefering — RB Salzburg’s feeder team — on Friday.

Lenn Jastremski – Grazer AK

Jastremski started the match on the bench when Grazer AK took on Sturm Graz II on the road. He came into the match in the 63rd minute when his team was up 1-0. He did not record any stats of significance, but helped his team get over the line for the 1-0 win.

Grazer will host SV Lafnitz on Friday.

Benjamin Dibrani – SW Bregenz

Dibrani started for just the second time this season for the Brengenz match against Liefering. He played the full first half — which ended at 0-0 — before being subbed off. Both teams scored in the second half and the match ended 1-1.

Bregenz will host Dornbirn on Sunday.

Barry Hepburn – DSV Leoben

Hepburn was on the bench for Leoben, but did not make it onto the pitch until the 87th minute when his team was up 1-0. He was not able to influence the match in any significant way, but he saw the close win out.

Leoben will travel to the capital to face First Vienna FC on Friday.

Leon Fust – SKU Amstetten

Fust started for the fourth time in a row since moving to Amstetten, when they took on SV Stripfing on the road. He did not record any stat of significance, but played 68 minutes and saw his team go up 2-0 before being subbed off.

Switzerland – Super League

Justin Janitzek is the only player on loan in the Swiss Super League.

Justin Janitzek – FC St. Gallen 1879

Janitzek was not in the matchday squad for St. Gallen’s 3-2 home loss against Lugano.

St. Gallen will travel to face Grasshopper on Saturday.

England – League One

Liam Morrison is the only player on loan in the English League One.

Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic

Morrison was not in the matchday squad for Wigan’s 1-0 home win against a ten-men Leyton Orient.

Wigan will travel face Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday and then host Blackpool on Sunday — both matches in league play.

Portugal – Liga Potugal

Taichi Fukui is the only player on loan in Liga Portugal.

Taichi Fukui – Portimonense

Fukui started on the bench for Portimonense’s home match against FC Porto, but did not come into the match until the 84th minute when his team was already down 3-0. In the six minutes he was on the field, he did not have even a single touch of the ball. The match ended 3-0.

Portimonense will travel to face Estoril on Friday. The two are currently neck and neck for 16th place and the relegation playoff spot. Portimonense is up one point going into the match.

FC Bayern Frauen

There are five players on loan from FC Bayern’s Frauen team.

Germany – Frauen Bundesliga

Four players on loan are playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga: Emilie Bragstad, Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir, Natalia Padilla, and Julia Landenberger.

Emilie Bragstad – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bragstad started and played the full 90 minutes in Leverkusen’s DFB-Pokal Frauen match on Tuesday at home against SGS Essen. They went down 2-0 early, but were only able to pull one back. Unfortunately their cup run ends at the quarterfinal round.

Bragstad also played the full 90 minutes in the return to league play away to SC Freiburg. She filled the stat sheet on defense with three blocked shots, eight clearances — including three with her head — four interceptions, and five recoveries. She also had a shot on goal, which was also considered a big chance missed. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir– Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Vilhjálmsdóttir also started and played the full 90 minutes for Leverkusen in their cup exit against SGS Essen. She also played the full 90 minutes in league play against Freiburg. She really helped push her team forward in the attack. She had one shot which required a save. She also created three chances for her teammates to shoot and had nine passes into the final third. She also helped on defense with five recoveries.

Leverkusen will host Padilla’s 1.FC Köln on Monday, March 18.

Natalia Padilla– 1. FC Köln

Padilla came back from international duty by starting on the bench for Köln against Werder Bremen. Köln was up 1-0 when she came in in the 74th minute, but Bremen equalized immediately after. With just 10 touches, Padilla created a chance for her teammates to shoot and recorded two recoveries on defense. Köln found a winner in the 82nd minute and held the lead for a 2-1 win.

Köln will travel to face Vilhjálmsdóttir and Bragstad on Monday, March 18.

Julia Landenberger – RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig returns from international duty on Monday, March 11 with a trip to second place Wolfsburg. They also have to travel to first place FC Bayern to face Landenberger’s parent club on Saturday.

Sweden – Damallsvenskan

Momoko Tanikawa is the only player on loan to the Swedish Damallsvenskan.

Momoko Tanikawa – FC Rosengård

The Swedish Damallsvenskan will not begin their domestic season until mid-April.