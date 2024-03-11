Thomas Tuchel hoping Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae can handle “tough” situation at Bayern Munich

In the midst of Bayern Munich’s sudden turnaround over the past two games, head coach Thomas Tuchel made tough call — to continue to start the combination of Matthijs de Ligt and Eric Dier at center-back over his (seemingly) preferred combination of Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano.

Per Tuchel, it is a “tough” situation for the former starting center-backs, who he rode into the ground called upon so often earlier this season.

“It’s extremely tough for Min-jae, especially because he actually deserves to play and is extremely good. But that’s how it is sometimes. Eric and Matthijs have now played two home games and delivered there. So they just stay in the lineup,” Tuchel told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It’s a big pity for Upa too. He got two red cards and suffered a bit because of that. Eric is playing well and speaks a lot. And that’s good for us because he’s well organized at the back and has a close relationship with Matthijs de Ligt. That’s why they’re a step ahead at the moment.”

Tuchel’s reluctance earlier in the season to use De Ligt, who had a magnificent inaugural season in Germany during the 2022/23 season, had been puzzling to many fans and pundits. Now, though, Tuchel is start to rely on De Ligt and Dier as his go-to combination.

Can Tuchel avoid the pitfalls of not rotating — or will he grind away at “The D&D Boys” like he did with Upamecano and Min-jae?

