Bavarian Podcast Works S6E35: Who will Bayern Munich face in the Champions League quarter-finals? + Did Thomas Tuchel’s sacking fix the team?

Having dispatched SS Lazio in the Champions League Round of 16, Bayern Munich proceed to the quarter-finals with a small hope. Yes, things look somewhat bleak this season, but recent results prove that the team can push through when needed. So, what comes next?

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel discuss the following:

Who are the potential opponents Bayern will want to face in the CL? Discussing FC Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and more.

Paris Saint-Germain is a boring draw that no one wants.

Inter Milan or Atlético Madrid — which team would be a tougher opponent?

A toss up between Arsenal and Real Madrid, and who Bayern would prefer to face.

The bleak prospects against Manchester City (plus one way to beat them).

What kind of draw would we like to see?

Did Thomas Tuchel’s sacking improve the team? If so, why?

What are Bayern’s chances of winning the Champions League this season?

