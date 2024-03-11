Mainz left devastated after thumping from Bayern Munich

Mainz 05 was reeling after its 8-1 decimation at the hands of Bayern Munich. For the squad, it was tough blow to take and sporting director Martin Schmidt thinks the team (and probably coaches) might have been over-aggressive in their approach to facing off with Bayern Munich.

“To lose 8-1 is very painful. We wanted to be brave, maybe we were too brave. Eventually we got overconfident and were punished by a totally efficient Bayern team. (Saturday) we learned a lesson of how not to play here in Munich,” Schmidt said (as captured by FCBayern.com).

Mainz coach Bo Henriksen would have liked to see a better defensive effort from his squad against Bayern Munich, but most importantly, he wants the team to regroup and make one last ditch effort to avoid relegation.

“The first goal hurt a lot. Of course, we’re disappointed because we should have defended much better as a team. We’re still battling relegation together and we still have many finals to play. We have to collect the necessary points in the upcoming games,” remarked Henriksen.

For goalkeeper Robin Zentner, it was an active day — one, however, that it seems like he wants to forget.

“We defended far too badly, we didn’t foul in the right moments. In counter-attacking situations, we gave Bayern the possibility to turn towards us and attack us with speed. We were simply too far away from our men in the decisive moments. We didn’t even come close to getting a result today,” Zentner said.

Looking for a more in-depth review of the game? Is Tuchel finally coaching the way he wants, or has the team been liberated by his dismissal? We discuss that and more in our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

