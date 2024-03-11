Max Eberl says Joshua Kimmich is better at right-back; wants him to stay at Bayern Munich

Joshua Kimmich has been criticized for his shortcomings as of late, but he has redeemed himself after shifting to right-back where he has excelled before. The 29-year-old put in a solid shift in Bayern Munich’s 8-1 shellacking of Mainz, which prompted Max Eberl to say that Kimmich should stay on the right for club and country.

“At the moment Josh is needed on the right,” Eberl said (Sky Sport as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “He will also play right-back at the Euros, so it is to a certain extent beneficial for German football that he can now play there.”

Kimmich’s future is rather cloudy because he has not committed to a new deal and there are rumors that he could be sold. With Thomas Tuchel leaving at the end of the season, will a new coach change that? The 50-year-old former Bayern player wants to have a chat with Kimmich first.

“I think a new coach has different views, sees the player differently, and that’s basically something we have to wait and see,” Eberl explained. “But I would also like to talk to Josh, the conversation hasn’t happened yet, it definitely will because he is a very important player and a deserving player for FC Bayern.”

Looking for a more in-depth review of the game? Is Tuchel finally coaching the way he wants, or has the team been liberated by his dismissal?

