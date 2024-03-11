Referee saves Bundesliga player’s life after scary collision in Bayern Munich vs. Mainz

Extraordinary scenes unfolded under the radar early in Saturday’s Bundesliga game between Bayern Munich and Mainz 05.

After Mainz teammates Anthony Caci and Joshua Guilavogui collided midway through the first half, Guilavogui stayed down. His head had collided with Caci’s knee, requiring immediate attention and an early substitution.

Now it is revealed that the match referee, Patrick Ittrich, may have saved Guilavogui’s life with his quick thinking.

From Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia:

Referee Patrick Ittrich saved Josuha Guilavogui’s life with his quick reaction during yesterday’s game. Guilavogui was unconscious and his airway was briefly blocked by his tongue - the referee immediately stopped the play, rushed over to the player, took his tongue out of his throat and put him in a stable side position

“If someone is lying there like that, then you have to act quickly. I’ve already experienced many such situations,” Bild quotes Ittrich as saying. “The tongue was in the back and when it’s out again, you start breathing and you’re conscious again. In everyday life, situations can always arise in which someone needs help.”

Guilavogui, a 33-year-old French midfielder, took to Twitter to express his gratitude.

„Vielen herzlichen Dank für das schnelle Eingreifen und die geleistete Hilfe, @patrick_ittrich, meinen Mitspielern und den Ärzten des @1fsvmainz05!“ — Josuha Guilavogui (@JossGuilavogui) March 10, 2024

“Thank you very much for the quick intervention and the help provided, @patrick_ittrich , my teammates and the doctors at @1fsvmainz05!”

Hurrah to a hero — and we are all surely thankful that Guilavogui came out of the scary situation okay.

