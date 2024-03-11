“Thomas is a big brother to me”— Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel reveals his most supportive teammates

Bayern Munich has recently secured a contract extension with star prospect Mathys Tel until 2029. What makes Tel’s extension so great is that he isn’t just an incredible talent, but looks to be a real team player with a high level of maturity for his age.

Speaking to FCB TV Tel opened up on what it’s like to work with some of the more influential players on the team, saying, “Thomas Müller and Harry Kane are always there for me. We always talk on the pitch or in the dressing room. Thomas is very funny - both are very good players and very good people.” (@iMiaSanMia)

Tel continued, saying, “I love Thomas. Thomas is a big brother to me, he always helps me.”

Earlier this season Müller revealed that he spends a lot of time with youngster Aleksandar Pavlović during training sessions, so it’s no surprise to see the player mentoring Tel as well. The two will have certainly had plenty of time to get to know each other, with them spending a lot of minutes on the bench together and frequently being substituted in at the same time when the team needs a goal.

Both Müller and Kane are perfect players to have at the club when it comes to cultivating an ideal atmosphere for the growth of young players. When Müller eventually becomes Bayern’s head coach after his playing career winds down you can be sure that he’ll constantly be giving young players and academy products opportunities to shine.