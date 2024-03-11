Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich could spurn Manchester City, Liverpool, PSG; Juventus still wants Thomas Müller; City’s Erling Haaland to have “Real Madrid” clause in new deal?; Harry Kane talks dealing with hype; and MORE!

There has been a lot of noise surrounding Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich and a move to the Premier League.

Aside of clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool FC, though, Spanish clubs like FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly in the mix for Kimmich, with Paris Saint-Germain also considered to be a potential destination for the Germany international.

PSG’s hopes, however, could be dwindling — which could be a bad sign for those other aforementioned teams as well:

Paris Saint-Germain aims to strengthen its midfield this summer in preparation for a potential future without Kylian Mbappé. One name rumored to enhance the position is Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich. In the January transfer window, Kimmich emerged as a potential target. However, if the Parisians see the veteran as vital for their midfield, they’ve recently taken a transfer blow. Le Parisien’s Laurent Perrin notes that former PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is opting to leave after this season, and the 29-year-old is re-evaluating his future. Kimmich’s contract expires in 2025, and reports surfaced that he was ready to exit. “Kimmich is one of the priority targets,” Perrin confided (h/t Le10Sport). “As we wrote, he is very interested in the project. But he is also very attached to Bayern. And now that he knows that Tuchel is going to pack his bags at the end of the season (he hates him), that may encourage him to stay.” Whether the Bayern Munich star stays or not, the Parisians must contend with intense competition. Recently, journalist Ben Jacobs provided an update on the file and noted that Liverpool and Manchester City appear to have an edge over PSG. If Kimmich remains with the Bundesliga side, PSG must cross him off their list of targets.

While this season has not been optimal Kimmich in working with Thomas Tuchel, a coaching change in Bavaria is already established — Tuchel will not be back.

That could play a major role in the 29-year-old’s decision to stay or go.

If there is one rumor I am pretty certain will not happen, it is this one. Juventus is — allegedly — still eyeing a move for Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller:

Thomas Müller is one of the veterans Juventus is targeting to enhance their squad, hoping to secure him as a free agent. However, Müller recently extended his contract with Bayern Munich, tying him to the German club for the next few terms. The experienced attacker has consistently delivered strong performances over the last decade, remaining loyal to Bayern Munich. Despite his recent contract extension until 2025, it remains challenging for Juventus to bring him into their squad. Nonetheless, according to a report on Il Bianconero, there’s a hint at how Juventus could still sign Müller. The report suggests that Muller’s future might hinge on the next Bayern Munich manager, especially since Thomas Tuchel is leaving in the summer. If the new manager indicates a lack of interest in keeping Müller, the attacker might be open to seeking a new experience abroad.

There are all kinds of rumors surrounding Real Madrid star Luka Modrić, but the one linking him to Galatasaray is not true, per Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg:

Been told there is nothing to the rumors of alleged interest from @GalatasaraySK in Luka Modric. There will be no transfer.@SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/2YBaLfL1by — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 7, 2024

Bayern Munich fans have some optimism after a season of frustration, but will these spry feelings go all for naught?

Now is the time for the Bavarians to make their final charge at the Bundesliga (longshot!) and the Champions League (avoid Manchester City and Real Madrid as long as you can and you have a chance!).

Even with all of that going on, there is plenty of other news to talk about and we will do just that on this episode of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Talking through the most recent transfer rumors surrounding Bayern Munich stars Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, and Alphonso Davies.

How Thomas Tuchel mismanagement forced Bayern Munich’s hand with Mathys Tel.

The latest on Xabi Alonso.

Analyzing Julian Nagelsmann’s rumored starting XI for Germany at the EURO 2024 competition.

Discussing the latest episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Harry Kane has always had media buzzing around him. The Englishman totally understands the hype that is associated with being an athlete at his level — and he knows that dealing with it is just part of his gig.

“I don’t let that influence my job. I know exactly what I’m doing and how I can help the team and the club. I trust myself and my abilities, that’s where my focus is. Sometimes with big transfers, players try everything to impress and maybe get injured. I try to stay calm and relaxed, focus on training and regeneration,” said Kane.

Everyone remembers former Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards, right? Well, the Alabama native has been making a name for himself at Crystal Palace and recently took some time to talk about the importance of rivalries — and why they are so prevalent in the United States.

“I think here, sporting rivalry is a bit more ‘life and death’,” Richards said. “Rivalries are big in sports worldwide, but they’re particularly big in the US. We try to make everything into a rivalry. It’s just American culture. Your whole family will go to a school, so you’ll go to that school, and your kids will go to that school... so if your friend doesn’t support that school… that weekend, you’re not friends!

“In Alabama, we had a big one: University of Alabama versus Auburn University. It splits everyone: schools, friends, families… Auburn had a tradition where, whenever they won the game, they threw toilet paper on this really old tree in the middle of the University… so an Alabama fan poisoned the tree and it died! It was crazy. People will do anything to throw the other team off their game during the whole week. Here it feels a bit more ‘life or death’ because of the pyramid system, but I feel like, back home, people who usually see each other every day, for that week, will hate each other!”

According to a report out of Spain, former Bayern Munich transfer target Erling Haaland wants a release clause put in his next contract with Manchester City that would allow him to leave for Real Madrid:

Erling Haaland will demand a release clause if he agrees to a new Manchester City contract that would allow him to join Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich have just taken part in a demolition. Mainz were not terrible — they simply refused to sit back and had their team taken apart by a Bayern side who finally played up to their potential. Despite all the doom and gloom surrounding the club as of late, fans can finally breathe easy and bask in the glory of two great performances (this one and Lazio).

Here are our talking points from the game: