UEFA to implement bold new Champions League format from the 2024/25 season

Since the emergence of the Super League in 2021, UEFA’s prestigious Champions League has come under major threat. UEFA’s premium competition has since been labelled as “boring”, with the group stage in specific coming under fire for its “low stakes” nature.

So how have UEFA responded?

Well, UEFA have now confirmed changes to the format of the Champions League, as well as the Europa and Conference League, starting from the 2024-25 season.

The video below (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) explains all the new format changes.

The new Champions League format starting from next season explained [ @ChampionsLeague]pic.twitter.com/6Dxd8PAOMZ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 4, 2024

For anyone who is not able to watch the video, the changes will be explained and broken up into two parts: What has changed and what stays the same.

What has changed?

The normal 32 team competition consisting of eight groups with four teams per group will now be replaced by a 36 team league format. This applies to The Champions League, Europa League and Conference League alike.

Each team will face eight different opponents - opposed to the usual six in current Champions League format. The teams will be seeded into four different pots. Pot 1, will contain the eight highest seeded teams, Pot 2, the next eight highest seeded teams and so on. The eight games will be split into four home games and four away games.

The teams that finish the league in the top eight automatically qualify for the round of 16. The teams who finish 9th-24th will have to take part in a knockout play-off, the winners of which will secure their spot in the round of 16. Teams who finish in 25th-36th will be eliminated from all competitions. This means the eliminated teams will no longer stand a chance to move from Champions League into the Europa League, or from the Europa League to the Conference League.

What stays the same?

Qualification for the Champions, Europa and Conference League will be unchanged, and still based on “sporting merit” (i.e. domestic league placement)

While the group stage will see a lot of change, the knockout stages will remain untouched. The knockout stages will still consist of a round of 16, quarter, semi-final and final. All knockout games, bar the final, will have a home and away leg as usual.

The format changes may just come as the refresher that critics have been pleading for. Fixtures organised by seeding will ensure an even spread for teams in terms of difficulty. This will help mitigate the occurrence of imbalanced groups with predictable outcomes. The change in format will also increase the number of clashes between big sides, ensuring that the top 8 seeded teams will play another of their ilk twice.

However, the biggest worry is the increase in games. Footballers are already being pushed to their physical limits with the footballing roster as it is. Sure, its “only” two games extra, but either way your split it, the more football you play, the more you fatigue, leaving a higher risk for injuries. If the intention of adding more games was of pure intent, it would be alright. However, this is surely a money grab as well as a defensive move from UEFA. It will be extremely interesting to see how the clubs respond to it.

From a Bayern Munich perspective, it will be nice to see the side square up with some of Europe’s elites. Although, the extra games to a club that has traditionally been plagued with injury season upon season will not bode well with the fans.

