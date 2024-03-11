Bayern Munich legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says club is in good hands under current leadership

Bayern Munich legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge thinks that the club’s new leadership structure built around Max Eberl, Jan-Christian Dreesen, and Christoph Freund will breed success.

“The club is now well equipped for the future. At the beginning we [himself and Uli Hoeneß] have to accompany the whole thing a little bit. Then they have to swim, and they will swim without Uli Hoeneß or Karl-Heinz Rummenigge,” the former great player and executive said during an appearance on the TOMorrow Business & Style Podcast (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Rummenigge said that his decision to return to the supervisory board last summer was for the best of the club, which helped set the course to arrive at the point that is right now — under new guidance.

“I have a special relationship with this club. I had a great career here as a player and then as an official. That’s why I’m grateful. It wouldn’t have been okay if I said no to the club last summer,” said Rummenigge. “My wife wasn’t so happy, but she understood because she saw that I didn’t like many things at the club and had to correct them a bit. In hindsight, it was the right decision — even though from a sporting point of view it wasn’t enough so far because we’re not in the position where we want to be.

“We wanted to defend our Bundesliga title, and we still want that because it’s still possible. The same goes for the Champions League. That’s why we have to wait and see if the decisions we made recently will have a positive effect.”

Rummenigge also said that he was not part of the decision to sack former CEO Oliver Kahn and former sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić, but those decisions necessitated that club move into a new direction.

“I wasn’t involved in the decision to dismiss Kahn and Salihamidžić. The supervisory board decided back then and I wasn’t there. Afterwards, the club needed a new organization and new people for the future. I’m convinced that with Jan-Christian Dreesen, Max Eberl and Christoph Freund, the club will get back to a successful path. That was our goal,” Rummenigge said.

