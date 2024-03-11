Report: Jürgen Klopp on Germany’s radar for FIFA 2026 Men’s World Cup

The German men’s national team is preparing for the summer’s EURO 2024 tournament under Julian Nagelsmann, but the DFB is already looking ahead to its next coach.

Nagelsmann, 36, is thought to be potentially only a temporary fill in for the seat vacated by the sacking of Hansi Flick. And after a succession of Bayern Munich head coaches, Germany may turn to the Premier League — and Liverpool’s departing Jürgen Klopp.

From Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia:

Should Julian Nagelsmann leave the national team after the Euros, the DFB want Jürgen Klopp for the 2026 World Cup. Klopp will leave Liverpool in the summer and take a sabbatical - the DFB are hoping to convince him to take over from March 2025. In the meanwhile, Sandro Wagner could be the caretaker for the remaining games of 2024 after the Euros - this is the scenario being considered [@SPORTBILD]

Nagelsmann was fired by Bayern last March and flirted with several club openings in the spring and summer before ultimately taking the Germany job — which only opened up in October. If he departs, it will have been less than a year on the job.

Klopp, meanwhile, is concluding a successful run at Liverpool. If the 56-year-old is ready for a change of pace from the grind of club football, the stars are aligning perfectly for a man long admired at the DFB to be in charge of Germany for the 2026 Men’s World Cup.

