A heartfelt letter to Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies

Dear Alphonso Davies,

I have so much to say, but not everything can fit this piece. Let me start with what motivated me to write this letter.

Being a sports fan is a unique experience that only gets better with time. If you’ve watched football from a young age, there’s a high chance you’ve had a player that you watched grow along with you. That player becomes a part of your childhood and your journey as a football fan. For some, it could be the amazing Thomas Müller, while for others maybe someone like Oliver Kahn.

My early days as a Bayern Munich fan coincided with your rise. Naturally, you hold a place in my heart that maybe no other player does. And that brings us to your incredible journey.

When you joined the Rekordmeister as a little-known name from the Vancouver Whitecaps, it was clear: you were not like other players. If someone could place odds on success, the least likely place for a global superstar to come from would be a refugee camp in Ghana having only just fled from Liberia. But you were never one to accept the odds.

My most memorable moment of your success was the 3-0 win against Chelsea in the Champions League. Your assist to Robert Lewandowski was so spectacular that it remains imprinted in my mind. That sudden burst of speed, determination, composure, and otherworldly control as you ran down that right flank, leaving the Chelsea defense in ruins. That night was all about you. It was the first time you made what now is your signature move, on the brightest stage of club football.

We’ve seen that movement countless times. You’ve single-handedly made a game of football all about yourself on so many occasions, as the greats of this game usually do. But something about that moment still sticks out to me.

It was your smile. Your passion. You were, as Farhan Devji put it, living your dream. Since that day, you’ve matured past your teenage years, but you’ve never lost that smile. The pure glee in your eyes every time you step onto the pitch for FC Bayern. That is truly special — you are still living your dream.

Your greatest trait, in my opinion, is not your unmatched speed or ability to execute recovery runs to perfection. It is your humility, your humble nature. The name Alphonso Davies now echoes throughout the world, but you are not a typical celebrity. You are — and have always been — one of us.

It’s the simple things, the stupid things, that stand out. Do you remember when you made that one viral TikTok lip syncing to audio from the most iconic cold open from the brilliant sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine? Or when you totally freaked out over not playing against, but packing Lionel Messi for your FUT team one weekend while streaming on Twitch? And on another weekend, you were posting a picture of you posing with Drake and a Bayern shirt.

Despite all the wealth and fame, you never showed even a bit of entitlement or ego. You were never shy, never scared of showing yourself to the world. That’s what makes thousands of children look up to you. That’s what made me love you, not just as a player, but as a character. The humble superstar.

Everything you’ve accomplished — and it is a hell of a lot — you have done while donning the prestigious Bayern badge on your pumped-up, always-ready-to-go chest. The same badge over which you helped add another star. On August 23rd, 2020 — coincidentally also my birthday, two things were certain: Bayern had just made history by winning the treble for the second time, and nineteen-year-old Alphonso Davies had just marked the start of his career-long legacy at Bayern.

And now to the heavy part of this letter.

The latter is not likely to happen. And maybe I should have known. You are now, a global superstar representing the entire country of Canada on the football stage. You have been given the opportunity to join the biggest, and arguably most marketable club in the world — Real Madrid. If you take it, I won’t blame you one bit.

That young boy, in total awe of his own life, is now a seasoned man, who has accomplished inexplicable feats and won absolutely everything available for him to win. A new challenge in a new country must undoubtedly be attractive.

But it’s funny, isn’t it? You have the opportunity to break me again with just your signature.

Again, you ask? You might not remember. It was the 30th of July last year, and the Bayern team bus had just arrived in the (extremely!) humid car park of the team hotel in Singapore, for the friendly against Liverpool. I was there, among hundreds of Bayern fans with photographs of players in the hopes I could get an autograph from my favorite.

The chances, as I knew, were slim. Even worse having arrived late to the scene, I was unable to stand at the very front and as a result, was quite far ahead from where the players would get off. You were one of the only few players to get to where I was standing, and before I knew it, you were smiling while you signed that picture.

I have since gotten it framed. But that one signature of yours had me in disbelief and ruin for days! You probably sign hundreds of these every week. But I do hope that you know, that every one of these you sign is cherished by the receiver and kept like a prized possession.

The difference this time is, that your signature won’t be on a poorly cut printout of an image of you smiling in a Bayern kit — but rather on a large contract with an eight-figure salary and the Real Madrid logo.

All of this boils down to just two damn words.

Please stay.

There is nothing more I can say. It seems more likely with every passing moment that this summer, the fairytale story of Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich will come to an end. But it hurts to see. It really, really hurts.

The number circulating in the media revolving around your wages is nonsense. I think you have already made up your mind, and everything else is just noise. You were never one to play the game for the money, despite where you came from. I know you are leaving not for a bigger paycheck but simply for the opportunity to play at Real Madrid.

The club should do everything to get you to stay. But I don’t think there is much the club can do anymore.

So maybe you never would leave a legacy at Bayern. Maybe our left-back position wouldn’t be locked down for years to come. Maybe you never would become the greatest left-back in the rich history of the biggest club in Germany. Maybe some things just aren’t meant to be.

But take this as a thank you, for all those wonderful years. I’ll never forget the Roadrunner running down the Bayern flank with so many ideas of what he can accomplish with a football. There’s no doubt in my mind that the day you retire, you will be remembered as a legend of the game. So thank you for beginning your wonderful story at Bayern, the club of our hearts. It’s a pity that the story might not continue.

If you leave, just know that I will never hold a grudge. Just know that wherever you go, I and so many other Bayern fans will smile and say with pride: that's our Phonzy!

But I’ll get over it. Go on, chase that stardom like you chase after the ball on the pitch. We’re behind you. Bayern was, is, and always will be behind you. And I can only hope that Bayern always remain in your heart.

Never lose that twinkle in your eyes. Never lose that passion, never lose that humility. Keep living your dream. Keep smiling just like you did for the first time — every time you walk onto the pitch. Never lose that smile.

With love (and hopes of an extension);

Dasher — on behalf of the entire FC Bayern community.

