“Sometimes things just don’t work out the way you want” — Michael Reschke breaks down Bayern Munich’s coaching situation

Former Bayern Munich technical director Michael Reschke knows how difficult it can be to establish — and then maintain — success in Bavaria.

Even though he rates Thomas Tuchel as a good coach, Reschke can see why things fell apart.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out the way you want, even if the coach, team and club are of high quality. This seems to be the case at Bayern at the moment, so this decision is not surprising. In any case, it will be very exciting to see what this development does — for the team, Tuchel and the club,” Reschke told Tz’s Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I think it’s very possible this will release new energy in everyone — because the players will not be playing for or against the coach, but for the club, the fans and ultimately for themselves.”

Reschke also thinks that Max Eberl and Christoph Freund will be able to help a new coach settle in.

“Any coach who moves to FC Bayern always finds an entire team that he did not put together. Squad planning and signings are mainly the responsibility of the club and the people in charge, because they involve sporting and economic decisions that are usually of strategic importance for several years. And that’s not the job of a coach,” said Reschke. “Of course, it would be optimal for the coach to be involved — but Bayern are well advised to set the course in all directions now and cannot necessarily wait until the new coach is appointed.”

Finally, Reschke said that the new Bayern Munich coach should have a say in the transfer market to help build the team in a way that ties to the coach’s vision for the squad.

“It would be negligent not to involve such experts. Pep Guardiola, for example, had a decisive influence on the signings of Thiago and Xabi Alonso. He trusted us completely when it came to the signings of Kimmich and Coman,” Reschke noted.

