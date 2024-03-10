 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Jamal Musiala among youngest to join Bundesliga’s prestigious 50 club

“Bambi” proves once again why he is one world footballs top young talents

By San_Holo
FC Bayern München v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga
Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring Bayern Munich’s 5th goal against FSV Mainz 05.
Harry Kane was left with a simple tap-in to make it 1-0 for Bayern Munich following Jamal Musiala’s squared pass across the box in the thirteenth minute. While the assist may have been lost in the excitement of Harry Kane’s hat-trick or Leon Goretzka’s brace of goals and assists, it marked a momentous occasion for “Bambi”.

Jamal Musiala’s assist for Kane marked his 50th goal contribution for Die Rekordmeister since making his debut in 2020. He joins a list of some of the most sought after young talents the Bundesliga has ever seen, including Florian Wirtz, Kai Havertz and Jadon Sancho.

The 21-year-old sensation went on to add goal contribution number 51 after assisting Thomas Müller’s 47th minute goal. Shortly after, Harry Kane returned the favour, providing Musiala with a sleek assist, adding yet another goal contribution to the the young German’s tally.

It’s easy to forget just how young Musiala is. At the tender age of 21, so much is expected of him. Bayern’s recent form has not made things any easier for the young midfielder, but let his performance against Mainz be a reminder of how much Musiala has done for Bayern in such a short span of time.

