Manuel Neuer explains Bayern Munich’s dismantling of Mainz

Aside from watching an incredible strike from Nadiem Amiri rip into the top corner of the net Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer didn’t have much to do in his team's 8-1 victory over Mainz, saving the only other shot on target from the opposition.

After the match Neuer spoke about his team’s domination, saying, “Today we were confident in our ability to hurt the opponent. That was the key. We stayed cool, even though Mainz defended man-to-man all over the pitch. We had good positioning, were very confident on the ball and didn’t make many mistakes.” (FCBayern.com via @iMiaSanMia)

While it was yet another great performance from the Bavarians after a midweek win against Lazio in the Champions League, Mainz sits in the Bundesliga relegation zone and has been far from impressive this season. It was clear from the tenth minute by the momentum of the match and the approach that each team was taking that the game would be a one-sided affair. Even Lazio is only 9th in Serie A, meaning they aren’t exactly the highest quality of opposition either.

Is Bayern’s recent improved performances a sign of more good things to come, or is it just a product of them facing weak opponents? Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

