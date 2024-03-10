Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane loves the individual accolades, but is still burning to win a trophy

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane did it again. With a hat-trick and an assist in his team’s 8-1 victory over Mainz 05, the English was simply sensational.

Kane is hoping that squad’s recent hot streak will propel them to a strong finish to the season.

“Hopefully this game will be a bit of a restart for the rest of the season. We used the momentum today, it was a great performance from start to finish. We took advantage of our chances against a difficult opponent. Now we have to build on this performance in the coming weeks,” Kane told FCBayern.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) after the match. “I feel good at the moment and we are creating a lot of chances as a team. There are still a few games left, so I want to add more goals. Of course I’m also happy about my assist for Jamal, I saw him in the corner of my eye. That was perhaps one of my best assists in my career. It’s nice that Jamal made it worthwhile.”

Later, Kane spoke to AFP (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) and said that he wanted these matches to at as a spark for the club.

“If we play like we did in the past two matches, we can be really dangerous with the quality we have in this team. I hope we can use it as a spark and that’s the aim now, to continue for the rest of our games,” said Kane. “Obviously it’s disappointing that we’re not higher in the league, but you’ve got to give credit to Leverkusen... they’re obviously having a special season.”

Of course, Kane is enjoying the individual success, but is pained by what could be another season without a trophy.

“I came here to score goals and to help the team as much as possible. We all know we want to win trophies — the Bundesliga, the Champions League. Things can turn around really quickly in football. You have highs and lows, but you just have to ride with it and try and have more highs,” said Kane.

While the Bundesliga is nearly out of reach, Bayern Munich’s Champions League hopes are still alive. Can the Englishman help the club do what many deemed unthinkable just a few weeks ago.

