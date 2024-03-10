 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Is Tuchel's Bayern finally coming into its own? Check out our postgame review of Bayern Munich's 8-1 win over Mainz!

Filed under:

Harry Kane breaks more records following hat-trick against Mainz

Where Harry Kane walks, records fall.

By San_Holo
/ new
FC Bayern München v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga
Harry Kane takes home the match ball after netting three against FSV Mainz 05.
Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

The words “Harry Kane” and “record broken” have become somewhat synonymous since the Englishman’s arrival in Munich.

Following Bayern Munich’s 8-1 demolition of Mainz, Harry Kane can add yet another to his growing list of broken records.

Harry Kane surpasses two Bundesliga legends in the late Uwe Seeler and Toni Polster to break a record that has stood for the last 30 years. Doubtless, Kane has had a great season with Bayern, but this performance will cement the England captain as a Bundesliga legend after only one season.

It doesn’t end there.

Kane’s hat-trick furthered his debut Bundesliga season record breaking haul, this time drawing level with a record held by Uwe Seeler.

To put that into context, that’s more than what Robert Lewandowski (17 in the 2014/15 season) and Mario Gomez (10 in the 2009/10 season) managed in their debut seasons combined.

Harry Kane now has eight goals in his last five matches in all competitions, a striker in a vein of form that has been running rich for the majority of the season. After Kane’s recent scoring form, his mini “goal drought” in January seems like a distant memory.

As for the remainder of the season, the sky truly is the limit for Kane. Let’s just hope that he can add a trophy to sit amongst his countless records broken in his debut season for Bayern.

Looking for a more in-depth review of the game? Is Tuchel finally coaching the way he wants, or has the team been liberated by his dismissal? We discuss that and more in our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Mainz: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 15 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works