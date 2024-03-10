Harry Kane breaks more records following hat-trick against Mainz

The words “Harry Kane” and “record broken” have become somewhat synonymous since the Englishman’s arrival in Munich.

Following Bayern Munich’s 8-1 demolition of Mainz, Harry Kane can add yet another to his growing list of broken records.

Harry Kane surpasses two Bundesliga legends in the late Uwe Seeler and Toni Polster to break a record that has stood for the last 30 years. Doubtless, Kane has had a great season with Bayern, but this performance will cement the England captain as a Bundesliga legend after only one season.

8 - Harry Kane is the first player to score 2+ goals in eight different games in his first Bundesliga season (previous record of 7 by Uwe Seeler and Friedhelm Konietzka in 1963-64 and Toni Polster in 1993-94). Record. #FCBM05 pic.twitter.com/vL9M63eIyi — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) March 9, 2024

It doesn’t end there.

Kane’s hat-trick furthered his debut Bundesliga season record breaking haul, this time drawing level with a record held by Uwe Seeler.

30 - Harry Kane scored his 30th goal of the season - only once before has a player scored that many goals in his first-ever Bundesliga season: Uwe Seeler also recorded 30 goals in the competition's inaugural season in 1963-64. Legends. #FCBM05 pic.twitter.com/7FAPR9wmzY — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) March 9, 2024

To put that into context, that’s more than what Robert Lewandowski (17 in the 2014/15 season) and Mario Gomez (10 in the 2009/10 season) managed in their debut seasons combined.

Harry Kane now has eight goals in his last five matches in all competitions, a striker in a vein of form that has been running rich for the majority of the season. After Kane’s recent scoring form, his mini “goal drought” in January seems like a distant memory.

As for the remainder of the season, the sky truly is the limit for Kane. Let’s just hope that he can add a trophy to sit amongst his countless records broken in his debut season for Bayern.

Looking for a more in-depth review of the game? Is Tuchel finally coaching the way he wants, or has the team been liberated by his dismissal? We discuss that and more in our postgame podcast!

