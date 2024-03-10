Leon Goretzka praises Joshua Kimmich at right-back in 8-1 demolition of Mainz

Bayern Munich just kicked aside Mainz 8-1 in their latest Bundesliga outing, with Harry Kane scoring a record fourth hat-trick in his first Bundesliga season. Among the other standouts were Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. The latter commented on the former’s return to his old position as a right-back and praised him for not missing a beat.

“I believe that Joshua has already proven in his career that he can be an outstanding right-back and now you notice from game to game that you feel more comfortable there,” Goretzka said (as captured by German news outlet Tz). “I don’t know of any right-back in the world who can have so much influence on the game in this position.”

(That’s shade thrown at Trent Alexander-Arnold. Tom’s not going to be happy.)

Kimmich has put in some good performances since being shifted to the right side of the defence. Maybe he shouldn’t have made the switch after all.

