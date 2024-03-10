 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Is Tuchel's Bayern finally coming into its own? Check out our postgame review of Bayern Munich's 8-1 win over Mainz!

Filed under:

Leon Goretzka praises Joshua Kimmich at right-back in 8-1 demolition of Mainz

The return of the comeback...

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
FC Bayern München v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich just kicked aside Mainz 8-1 in their latest Bundesliga outing, with Harry Kane scoring a record fourth hat-trick in his first Bundesliga season. Among the other standouts were Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. The latter commented on the former’s return to his old position as a right-back and praised him for not missing a beat.

“I believe that Joshua has already proven in his career that he can be an outstanding right-back and now you notice from game to game that you feel more comfortable there,” Goretzka said (as captured by German news outlet Tz). “I don’t know of any right-back in the world who can have so much influence on the game in this position.”

(That’s shade thrown at Trent Alexander-Arnold. Tom’s not going to be happy.)

Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern Munchen gestures at the end of... Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Kimmich has put in some good performances since being shifted to the right side of the defence. Maybe he shouldn’t have made the switch after all.

Looking for a more in-depth review of the game? Is Tuchel finally coaching the way he wants, or has the team been liberated by his dismissal? We discuss that and more in our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Mainz: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 13 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works