New Bayern Munich contract for Joshua Kimmich? Not yet, he wants to focus on the season first

Is he staying or is he gone?

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Bayern München v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich saw off Mainz with relative ease to the tune of an 8-1 demolition. Harry Kane led the pack with a hat-trick, with help from Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala, and Joshua Kimmich. The lattermost has revived his performances after being put back into right-back which generated good outings from the 29-year-old. Talking about a new contract is off the table, at least for now:

“Generally, my situation is clear, I still have a contract (until 2025),” Kimmich said (Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch via @iMiaSanMia). “For me it’s about showing my performances, that’s the most important thing. And then we’ll see what happens.”

The former Stuttgart and Leipzig man also reiterated that he wants to stay:

Goretzka and Musiala, whose futures are also uncertain, showed that they still have a lot to prove with 3 G+A each in this match

