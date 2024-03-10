Is Julian Nagelsmann going back on his decision not to call up Aleksandar Pavlović to the German national team?

Aleksandar Pavlović might’ve not been with the squad during Bayern Munich’s 8-1 drubbing of Mainz 05 due to yellow card accumulation, but that didn’t stop the player from being a topic of conversation after the match.

As captured by journalist Martin Volkmar (via @iMiaSanMia), Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund spoke about the situation with Pavlović and a potential call-up to the German National Team saying, “I think Julian is watching us and looking very closely. I’m a huge fan of Aleks. There’s no way around Aleks if the German national team can have a player like that.”

This all comes after news broke from Sky Sports journalists Florian Plettenberg and Kerry Hau (via @iMiaSanMia) about Julian Nagelsmann reconsidering his choice to not call Pavlović up to the senior national team due to Serbia’s attempts to sneak in and steal the player from under the German’s noses. It should be noted, however, that a final decision is yet to be made.

Pavlović himself was tight-lipped when asked about the situation and if he has spoken to Nagelsmann, stating, “I won’t say anything about that.” (Maximillian Koch via @iMiaSanMia)

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg checked in with his own info as well:

News #Pavlovic: Julian Nagelsmann is now considering nominating him for the A national team in March but a final decision hasn't been made yet.



➡️ Originally, U21 coach Di Salvo had already invited him and scouted him multiple times. Pavlovic would have accepted the… pic.twitter.com/qwrjHeItQH — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 9, 2024

In other German national team news, it has been revealed that Heidenheim’s Jan-Niklas Beste could be receiving his own call-up.

Heidenheim winger Jan-Niklas Beste (25) is set to be called up to the national team for the first time by Julian Nagelsmann. The coach has already had a phone call with the player. Nagelsmann has also obtained further information about Beste [@Plettigoal, @SkySportDE] pic.twitter.com/CevKvskJVG — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 9, 2024

Like Pavlović, Beste is enjoying an excellent season thus far and would be hard done by to not be given a chance by Nagelsmann.

