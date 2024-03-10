Thomas Tuchel gives his take on Harry Kane’s chase of Robert Lewandowski’s record

There is no other way to put it; Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane is otherworldly. After putting two past Lazio to secure the Champions League qualification from the last 16 stages, Kane continued his rediscovered rich vein of form with a hat-trick and an assist against Mainz — an 8-1 win for the Bavarians.

Taking his tally to 30 goals in just 25 games with still nine games left in the current Bundesliga season, Kane has every chance to break former Bayern great Robert Lewandowski’s current record of 41 goals in a single Bundesliga season.

When asked about it, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel had no doubts in his mind.

“I believe he can do everything. He’s doing what he’s always done throughout his career,” answered Tuchel in a display of absolute trust in his striker (as captured by @MiaSanMia). “He’s a role model, a great personality, and a top player. It’s a gift to be his coach. He’s proving week in and week out that it was the right decision to sign him.”

With a suggested 95 million-euro fee paid to Tottenham in the summer window, there was bound to be a lot of expectation on Harry Kane in his first season outside of England. With a little bit more than two-thirds of the season in, Harry Kane has not only fulfilled those expectations, he is on his way to break every single record there is to break in the process.

Looking for a more in-depth review of the game? Is Tuchel finally coaching the way he wants, or has the team been liberated by his dismissal? We discuss that and more in our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!