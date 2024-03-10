Joshua Kimmich reveals that he has no problems with playing right-back after Bayern Munich’s 8-1 win over Mainz

Injuries to both Noussair Mazraoui and Sacha Boey have meant that regular central midfielder Joshua Kimmich has had to return to playing right-back as of late, the position where he initially broke through at Bayern Munich.

Often times players do not respond well to being played out of their favored position, but this is not a worry for the always-professional Kimmich.

“I see myself wherever the coach puts me. I generally feel comfortable on the pitch — whether on the right or in midfield. Maybe just not in goal. Otherwise, I really enjoy playing everywhere and try to do my best,” Kimmich said after the match in response to a question about his position (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

This will come as great news to fans, as Bayern has clearly fared better of late with Kimmich playing right-back and a partnership of Leon Goretzka and Aleksandar Pavlović in the midfield. This move has also meant that Goretzka has taken up a more defensive role in the midfield, which has seen him put in a string of excellent performances. While Pavlović was unavailable for selection against Mainz, Kimmich and Goretzka put up two goals and three assists between them, with Goretzka’s second goal coming from a Kimmich cross.

This tactical move is something that many fans have long been clamoring for, and one can only hope that it remains permanent once Bayern’s other right-back options are fully fit.

