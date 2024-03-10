Return of The Hulk: Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka enjoying his football again

Two goals, two assists. Leon Goretzka was immense in Bayern Munich’s 8-1 win over Mainz on Saturday, in the kind of monstrous performance he has been known for during his best days with the Rekordmeister.

Those days now look like they may not be behind him. The 29-year-old has struggled for favor under coach Thomas Tuchel and faces an uncertain place in the midfield — with Bayern’s coach next year still unknown.

But for today, Goretzka is on top of the mountain. How did he do it? Tactical adjustments? A different role and composition of the midfield? Just plain determination?

Not even Tuchel knows.

“He’s doing very well and is feeling more and more comfortable,” the Bayern coach offered after the game (via @iMiaSanMia). “He gave two great assists today. He feels very comfortable on the pitch. I don’t know the exact reason, but at the moment he’s very, very good.”

Looking for a more in-depth review of the game? Is Tuchel finally coaching the way he wants, or has the team been liberated by his dismissal? We discuss that and more in our postgame podcast!

