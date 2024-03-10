Watch: Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry scores a confoundingly brilliant goal vs. Mainz

In the 66th minute of Bayern Munich’s 8-1 romp over Mainz on Saturday, midfielder Leon Goretzka scanned the field and found teammate Serge Gnabry making a nice run in the box.

Goretzka chipped it over with a beautifully-weighted pass, and Gnabry — who is just beginning to make his comeback after a long spell out from injury, and had been substituted on just minutes before — decided I’m gonna do what’s called a pro gamer move.

Twisting, turning, and falling away from the ball, Gnabry somehow spun around and landed a deft backheel — flicking it on into the net past Mainz’s befuddled and furious keeper, Robin Zentner.

“A very difficult goal,” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel summed up after the game (as captured via @iMiaSanMia) — putting it very lightly. “Of course that’s great for him because he’s been out for a long time now. Great running lane, great pass and a very intuitive, unconventional finish, it was great.”

It was a moment of magic from the German winger that reminded fans once again of just the kind of goal-scoring exploits Gnabry has been known to cook up.

A season ago, Gnabry’s scoring surge in the final stretch of the Bundesliga season helped Bayern lift the trophy. Now with just nine league games to go, is there time enough for the 28-year-old to force his way back into Julian Nagelsmann’s XI for EURO 2024?

If he keeps scoring like this, why not?

