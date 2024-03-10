Joshua Kimmich’s return to right-back in the spotlight for Bayern Munich and Germany

Joshua Kimmich’s return to right-back at Bayern Munich has seemingly paid instant dividends. The Bavarians now have back-to-back strong performances in the bank in the Bundesliga and Champions League, and after an 8-1 smashing of Mainz on Saturday, look very much like the Bayern of old.

“We were good twice now [Lazio & Mainz] and he played right-back twice,” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel noted of Kimmich after the game (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “He also played right-back in the first half in Freiburg, but we weren’t that good. But of course, that’s why he plays there and he played very good games there before. Today Josh was noticeably good and played a great game.”

The Bayern No. 6 enjoyed a fine day capped off by an assist to his old midfield partner Leon Goretzka. And his shift back in defense could pay dividends for EURO 2024 too, where former Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann — now in charge of the Germany men’s national team — is looking to use him at right-back as well.

Looking for a more in-depth review of the game? Is Tuchel finally coaching the way he wants, or has the team been liberated by his dismissal? We discuss that and more in our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

