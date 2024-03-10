 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich 8-1 Mainz: Community player ratings

A scintillating performance from top to bottom.

By zippy86
/ new
FC Bayern München v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

How is that for a comprehensive performance?

Maybe letting the head coach go really is the way to motivate a team. Bayern Munich should try not to get into a habit of that (too late?) but there is very little to take away from Saturday’s utter demolition of Mainz. The visitors had a number of half-decent chances, but the scoreline — 8-1 — says it all.

Bayern’s creative spark of the Hinrunde, Leroy Sané, is still dealing with injury and not in his best form but it hardly mattered. Jamal Musiala stepped up, Thomas Müller did what he always does, Harry Kane pulled a hat trick out of a hat, and Serge Gnabry did something even more magical than that.

Total domination. If the crown belongs to Bayer Leverkusen this season, at least Bayern is going to make them work down the stretch. Nine games to go.

Here is how German outlet Bild rated the performances. Have your own say below the jump.

Vote! (view results)

Enter your choices below. As usual, the rundown of the ‘rules’ — as this is a very serious, very scientific internet poll:

  • You may vote on as many or few of the fields as you like. You do not need a complete ballot.
  • It is possible to vote more than once, but please do not do that!
  • If signed into Google, you will be able to edit your vote. However sign-in is not required, and we do not collect e-mail addresses.

Looking for a more in-depth review of the game? Is Tuchel finally coaching the way he wants, or has the team been liberated by his dismissal? We discuss that and more in our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

