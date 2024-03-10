Bayern Munich 8-1 Mainz: Community player ratings

How is that for a comprehensive performance?

Maybe letting the head coach go really is the way to motivate a team. Bayern Munich should try not to get into a habit of that (too late?) but there is very little to take away from Saturday’s utter demolition of Mainz. The visitors had a number of half-decent chances, but the scoreline — 8-1 — says it all.

Bayern’s creative spark of the Hinrunde, Leroy Sané, is still dealing with injury and not in his best form but it hardly mattered. Jamal Musiala stepped up, Thomas Müller did what he always does, Harry Kane pulled a hat trick out of a hat, and Serge Gnabry did something even more magical than that.

Total domination. If the crown belongs to Bayer Leverkusen this season, at least Bayern is going to make them work down the stretch. Nine games to go.

Here is how German outlet Bild rated the performances. Have your own say below the jump.

Looking for a more in-depth review of the game? Is Tuchel finally coaching the way he wants, or has the team been liberated by his dismissal? We discuss that and more in our postgame podcast!

