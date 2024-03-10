Report: Roberto De Zerbi is on the shortlist for Bayern Munich’s next head coach, but José Mourinho is out

Thomas Tuchel’s departure from Bayern Munich this summer is old news, but who’s going to replace him?

Xabi Alonso is the ideal choice, and there have also been rumors surrounding Sebastian Hoeneß and Hansi Flick have surfaced and been repressed by a contract extension at Stuttgart for Hoeneß, and a disagreement over contract length between Bayern and Flick.

This has left Bayern to expand their shortlist, as according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has been identified as a candidate if things don’t work out with current Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso.

Plettenberg revealed that new Bayern executive Max Eberl is a big fan of the Italian manager, citing his style of play and player development ability as primary reasons.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that Bayern has no interest in José Mourinho, despite having a lot of respect for him as a manager.

De Zerbi is by no means a bad coach, but is he really the right man for the job? Overall he has been impressive at Brighton, but this season his team has slumped slightly compared to their accomplishments in 2022/23. A recent 4-0 loss to Roma in the Europa League is an ugly stain on an already bleak run of four consecutive matches without a win, with their last victory coming against Premier League bottom boys Sheffield United. While Bayern aren’t in an impressive run of form either, this isn’t a good look for De Zerbi.

So, what do you think? Should Bayern go for Alonso, De Zerbi, or someone else entirely? Be sure to let us know in the comments below!