Report: Real Madrid feel €60m or €70m is too expensive for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies

For the better part of the past two to three months, it has felt like Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies already has one foot out the door with a prospective move to Real Madrid this summer. Contract negotiations with the Canadian international have been at a standstill with Bayern and there are no indications internally that will change any time soon. His agent has been open in the press about a move away from Munich this summer. Davies is certainly leaving his options open while still remaining fully focused on his performances for Bayern.

Real Madrid rate Davies highly and have been after him for quite some time as they look to bolster their back line. For Davies, he has won everything there is to win with Bayern, so there is a natural inclination to want to experience something new, though he has remained tight-lipped about the whole situation. His current contract with Bayern expires in June 2025, so the summer window is realistically Bayern’s last chance to offload him for a considerable fee.

Despite making their interest in Davies quite clear, recent information from football transfers expert Fabrizio Romano (via @iMiaSanMia) seems to suggest that Madrid could have the breaking point in terms of the fee they would have to pay to get Davies.

Per Romano, Real Madrid do not want to pay €60 million or €70 million for the defender, which is the fee range that has been touted most recently in the press. The Canadian is currently valued at €80 million via Transfermarkt, so it would be ludicrous for Bayern to sell him for anything less than €60 million. This is where the problem could be for Madrid, and Bayern if contract negotiation talks do not take place and they run the risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer after his contract expires.

This could also be a bit of posturing from Real Madrid’s point of view to help drive the price down, but Bayern do not have a lot of wiggle room. A winter move next year could be a workaround for both clubs, but the larger, more lucrative transfers do not tend to take place during that window.

Whoever Bayern’s new manager winds up being to replace Thomas Tuchel could greatly influence Davies’ decision-making as well.