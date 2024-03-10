Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Mainz; Thomas Müller talks why Uli Hoeneß is still so important; Harry Kane...the complete striker?; Marco Reus to MLS?; Eric Dier to get England call-up?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is not looking like the same flat, uninspired squad that we saw for much of the season.

Much like it was against Lazio earlier in the week, Bayern Munich was more creative and energetic in the team’s 8-1 victory over Mainz 05. Dare I say, the team looks like it is having fun once again.

Let’s get to it, here are some quick hitters on the match:

As always, we will start with a look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI:

Everything in the starting XI went to plan, though there was a lot of speculation that Raphaël Guerreiro would get the call over Alphonso Davies. Instead, though, Davies got the nod, but did end up leaving the match with an injury in the 18th minute.

It was clear from the beginning of the match, though, that Bayern Munich was going to be handful for the Carnival Club.

Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala did some nice work to set up an easy goal for Harry Kane in the 13th minute...and the rout was on.

Just six minutes later Leon Goretzka, who had another very strong match, made it 2-0 with another tap in. On the play Goretzka picked up a loose ball after Kane’s header hit the post. Kane made a very astute play to avoid touching Goretzka shot as the Englishman was in an offside position. Joshua Kimmich should be credited for a quick free kick after Müller drew a foul.

In the 31st minute, Nadiem Amiri’s attempt was perfectly hit, though it could be argued that both Müller and Goretzka could have done better with getting a piece of the curler. That cut Bayern Munich’s lead to 2-1, but the Bavarians were not done.

Goretzka continued his hot run of play with an over-the-top ball to Kane, who had yet another deft finish to make it 3-1 right before halftime. The play seemed to take the wind out of Mainz’s sails.

Müller would add to the lead in the 47th minute when he got a foot on what appeared to be a shot attempt by Jamal Musiala. This was Musiala’s best game in quite some time by the way.

Something is still off with Leroy Sané. He just does not look right and should probably get more downtime given his suspension from international play.

Let’s be clear, Tuchel — finally — has something with this lineup. Can he stop himself from tinkering with it too much from this point forward?

In the 61st minute, Kane fed Musiala a long distance, cross-field pass that curled right into the youngster for another goal. Damn...this is what it should have looked like all season.

Just after that, Mathys Tel and Serge Gnabry entered the match for Müller and Sané. Tuchel smartly got Müller and Sané some much needed rest, while giving Tel and Gnabry ample time to get on the field. Tuchel seems to finally be getting how to manage this team.

In the 66th minute, Goretzka lofted a beautiful ball into the box and Gnabry had to do a little bit of a twist, but he got his heel on to it and flick into the net for an absolutely tremendous goal.

Yeah, Goretzka was pretty great (dodges tomatoes, tridents, and other projectiles).

Kane picked up the hat trick in the 70th minute after Robin Zentner stopped a header from Eric Dier. Kane was able to (barely) stay onside and head the ball. What a performance for Kane.

Maybe it does not make sense, but the pairing of Matthijs de Ligt and Dier is just working.

For good measure, Goretzka added another goal to make it 8-1 in added time off of an assist from Joshua Kimmich. It was a perfect cross from Kimmich and a perfect running header from Goretzka.

Damn...what could this have been if Tuchel had only stayed out of the way.

Overall, Bayern Munich looks like it is having fun again, which is terrific to see. Their attacking style is brave, free-flowing, creative, and features almost constant movement and interchanging. It was enjoyable to watch and surely gratifying for the players, who were on the pitch — especially because some of them were in Tuchel’s doghouse for a good chunk of the season. Was it perfect? No. Is there room for improvement? Sure. However, this is far better than anything we saw up to this point. Two convincing efforts in row for Bayern Munich and things finally look and feel like they should have all season.

From one Bayern Munich legend to another, Thomas Müller took some time to address the lasting impact that Uli Hoeneß is having at Bayern Munich, even today.

“Uli Hoeneß is still a strong personality for the club — regardless of whether he is involved in the day-to-day operations. He’s interested in the club and is on the most important body for big decisions, the supervisory board,” said Müller. “He is always positive for the club in his own way. You can see in every fiber of his being that FC Bayern is the most important thing in his life. The club can be happy about that.”

Thierry Henry knows a thing or two about the striker position and the Frenchman says that Harry Kane is as well-rounded of a striker as there in today’s game.

“The evolution of Harry Kane has been outstanding,” Henry said on Monday Night Football (as captured by Metro). “Look at how calm he is, little flick it’s everything that he does is calm, he is composed he see’s, ‘do I have the technique? Yes I have the technique.’ You can name any goal, this guy can score any goal, any pass coming in midfield and play he is already gone.

“When I went to see Kane I said to him, ‘Do you want to add assists to your game?’ He said to be honest I’m not happy with with my assists and I should do more. And you know what I have respect for people that talk and back it up. And you can see the way he plays, when we talk about complete striker for me I said it so many times we’re talking about Patrick Kluivert was complete as a striker.

“I’m not saying he was the best striker in history but complete striker could do it all. Kane can do it all. He can come in midfield, ping a ball to the winger, come get the ball off the holding midfielder, play through the lines. The way Kane is playing right now is a complete striker.”

Bayern Munich fans have some optimism after a season of frustration, but will these spry feelings go all for naught?

Now is the time for the Bavarians to make their final charge at the Bundesliga (longshot!) and the Champions League (avoid Manchester City and Real Madrid as long as you can and you have a chance!).

Even with all of that going on, there is plenty of other news to talk about and we will do just that on this episode of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Talking through the most recent transfer rumors surrounding Bayern Munich stars Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, and Alphonso Davies.

How Thomas Tuchel mismanagement forced Bayern Munich’s hand with Mathys Tel.

The latest on Xabi Alonso.

Analyzing Julian Nagelsmann’s rumored starting XI for Germany at the EURO 2024 competition.

Discussing the latest episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Borussia Dortmund club legend Marco Reus might not be back at the club and his future could be wide open.

Where could Reus be off to for his next chapter? Well...

Sky DE reporting as it stands, the inclination on the part of BVB is not to extend the contract of Marco Reus, due up this summer. Clubs in Turkey & North America‘s MLS reportedly interested in developments. #BVB — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) March 5, 2024

If Reus is healthy (and has anything left in the tank at 34-years-old), he could still be an impact player in MLS.

There have been rumors floating for months that Andreas Christensen will be leaving FC Barcelona this summer:

Andreas Christensen has denied reports he could look to leave Barcelona this summer, insisting he remains “incredibly happy” at the club. Christensen was a star in Barca’s defence last season as they waltzed to La Liga’s title but saw his minutes drop slightly in the first half of the current campaign as Xavi appeared to prefer a partnership of Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde. Since then, however, Christensen has found a new role at the base of Barcelona’s midfield, taking the spot which had initially been earmarked for Oriol Romeu. The Dane has impressed in his new position and admitted he is loving the challenge set to him. “I’m not going anywhere,” he told TV2. “Not at all. I knew what I was getting into. And I’m still incredibly happy and can’t see anything else for myself other than being here after the summer.”

Bayern Munich center-back Eric Dier turned in another strong performance against Mainz 05 and is hoping to get the call to the Three Lions.

“If I am playing for a club like Bayern and if I am playing well, I should have a good chance. Why not?’ Dier originally told The Sun. “The national team is a really simple thing. You try to play as well as possible for your club and everything else is out of your control. I have not spoken to Gareth (Southgate) but it is up to me to play well.”

It would be quick a turnaround for Dier to get the bod as he could not even sniff the field at Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season.

In a game that Bayern Munich absolutely needed to win, the Bavarians out up a 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Champions League.

The victory gave Bayern Munich a 3-1 win on aggregate, which propelled the team into the next round of the Champions League — and also allowed fans to exhale...very deeply.

Let’s get to it. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI and what surprised us with his selections.

A rundown of the scoring.

Tuchel’s tactics worked! Bayern Munich played with great urgency! The players lived up to their collective potential.

Thomas Müller and Matthijs de Ligt carried the team.

Aleksandar Pavlović is looking more and more like a keeper as he gains more experience.

Joshua Kimmich and Raphaël Guerreiro thrived in their roles (but, yeah, that is probably not sustainable).

Give Eric Dier some credit.

Some thoughts about what where Bayern Munich goes from here — for at least one day, we got to see what this team should have looked like all season.

