Bayern Munich escape Frankfurt in Frauen-Bundesliga nailbiter

Lea Schüller rescued Bayern Munich with a late strike to keep her side atop the Frauen-Bundesliga standings despite a fierce challenge from fourth-ranked Eintracht Frankfurt.

Pernille Harder helped get things going early by intercepting a free kick from the Frankfurt defense. The Danish international drove forward before finding Klara Bühl with her cross, the German international heading home from close range.

Frankfurt kept the pressure on, however. Germany internationals Nicole Anyomi and Laura Freigang nearly had replies before the half was over, and Freigang ultimately found the equalizer in the 67th minute, lashing home into an empty net after Mala Grohs erroneously came out of goal.

Unlike most teams, Frankfurt found itself with the greater share of possession. But it did not matter when Katharina Naschenweng fired a deep cross and found Schüller lurking far post. The Bayern and Germany striker headed across the face of goal and into the back of the net. Moments later, she nearly had a second, but this time the would-be assist — again from Harder — was just out of reach for her to hit first time.

