Match Awards from Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg

Bayern Munich once again struggled under the leadership of Thomas Tuchel. This Bayern side is a faint shadow of its former glory. Matthijs de Ligt continues to be sorely missed as Bayern’s backline has been dreadful. It’s hard to tell what the future of this backline looks like at the moment.

Jersey Swap: Christian Günter

The Freiburg captain was excellent for his side and scored a crucial opening goal within the first 15 minutes. He almost doubled his tally just minutes later after a great forward run. Günter inspired his side to a great result against the struggling Bavarians.

Der Kaiser: Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer has been excellent since his return from injury. Unfortunately, the team around him is doing their best to cause him problems. Before conceding the first goal, Neuer made an excellent save as well as a crucial save against Günter to prevent Freiburg from increasing their lead. While not a flawless performance, it certainly cannot go to anyone else in defense. They could not clear a ball if their careers relied on it.

Fußballgott: Leon Goretzka

There was no inspiring player in the midfield today, but Goretzka had his moments. Aleksandar Pavlović, on the other hand, needs to work on his fouls. Another yellow card for the young midfielder.

Der Bomber: Mathys Tel

Mathys Tel showcased why he should be starting for Bayern. Tel scored the first of Bayern’s two stunning strikes on the night. Hopefully, Tel’s goal sends a message, especially after the recent news that he wants to stay at Bayern Munich.

Meister of the Match: Jamal Musiala

A wonderful solo goal showcased vintage Musiala as he gave Bayern the late advantage. While it was not a perfect match, that sort of magic has to be awarded. Keep it up, Moose.

What did you think of our award selection? Who else deserves a shout? Let us know in the comments below!

