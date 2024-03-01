Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 2-2 SC Freiburg (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich travelled to SC Freiburg and looked like it was still asleep on the bus for the first part of the game, but after a furious comeback, the Bavarians once again failed to complete the mission as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

There is plenty to talk about regarding this contest, so let’s not waste any more time:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI.

A rundown of the scoring and substitutions.

The first 25 minutes were painful, but somehow Bayern Munich rebounded.

Mathys Tel and Jamal Musiala stepped when plays needed to be made.

Manuel Neuer showed that he still has it.

Joshua Kimmich looked irate when he was removed from the match.

A lapse in Bayern Munich’s defending once again reared its ugly head.

What now?

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.