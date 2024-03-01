Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 2-2 SC Freiburg (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich travelled to SC Freiburg and looked like it was still asleep on the bus for the first part of the game, but after a furious comeback, the Bavarians once again failed to complete the mission as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.
There is plenty to talk about regarding this contest, so let’s not waste any more time:
- A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI.
- A rundown of the scoring and substitutions.
- The first 25 minutes were painful, but somehow Bayern Munich rebounded.
- Mathys Tel and Jamal Musiala stepped when plays needed to be made.
- Manuel Neuer showed that he still has it.
- Joshua Kimmich looked irate when he was removed from the match.
- A lapse in Bayern Munich’s defending once again reared its ugly head.
- What now?
