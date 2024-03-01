 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 2-2 SC Freiburg (Bundesliga)

Bangers only for Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg.

By CSmith1919
Sport-Club Freiburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich travelled to SC Freiburg and looked like it was still asleep on the bus for the first part of the game, but after a furious comeback, the Bavarians once again failed to complete the mission as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

There is plenty to talk about regarding this contest, so let’s not waste any more time:

  • A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI.
  • A rundown of the scoring and substitutions.
  • The first 25 minutes were painful, but somehow Bayern Munich rebounded.
  • Mathys Tel and Jamal Musiala stepped when plays needed to be made.
  • Manuel Neuer showed that he still has it.
  • Joshua Kimmich looked irate when he was removed from the match.
  • A lapse in Bayern Munich’s defending once again reared its ugly head.
  • What now?

