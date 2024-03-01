Report: How much Bayern Munich wants for Alphonso Davies and why things fell apart

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is willing to sell star left-back Alphonso Davies for €70 million this season as hopes to re-sign the Canadian have started to dwindle:

Bayern would be willing to sell Alphonso Davies this summer if a club were to pay a fee of €70m, which is his market value. Bayern now assume it’s highly difficult to extend Davies’ contract, hence the willingness to sell this summer.

At one point, things looked good between Bayern Munich and Davies, but it all fell apart when former sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić was sacked:

At the beginning of last year, Hasan Salihamidžić had reached an agreement with Davies to extend the contract for €12m/year, but after Brazzo left the club, talks were on hold until a few weeks ago. Now Davies and his representatives are asking for around €20m/year. Bayern are determined not to go above €14m/year, which would roughly double his current salary. Max Eberl and Christoph Freund want to put an end to the quickly increasing wage bill and reverse it.

Mostly every rumor has pointed Davies to a transfer to Real Madrid. However, Los Blancos have not seemed all that willing to go as high with a transfer fee as Bayern Munich would like.

With a gap that could be as much as €30 million, this could be a long period of negotiations.

