SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

Catch our full coverage of Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga clash against SC Freiburg right here!

Contributors: Ineednoname and CSmith1919
Despite an eight point deficit in the Bundesliga title race, Bayern Munich are not giving up. Against SC Freiburg, the team has a chance to claw back some ground on Bayer Leverkusen, if only for a day.

Thomas Tuchel says his team is still focused on the task at hand. If that’s the case, then he needs to prove it on the pitch. Freiburg are a team in poor form heading into this game, so this is a good chance for Bayern Munich to show that they still have what it takes to play convincing football and continue to challenge for the title, even if it feels like a lost cause.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.

Feb 29, 2024, 3:00am CET

