Thomas Tuchel doesn’t feel he’s shorting Mathys Tel of minutes at Bayern Munich

Max Eberl made a remark during his first official press conference as a Bayern Munich board member for sport about how he wants to try to help the club instill an emphasis on creating more homegrown, in-house talents as opposed to going after too many superstars in the transfer window. This is something Bayern has always wanted to do and they have invested a lot in their youth campus within the past decade to try to turn that dream into more of a reality. They are yearning for more David Alabas and Thomas Müllers.

The comment was something that was very well received by French youngster Mathys Tel, who was open to moving away from Bayern this summer before it became clear that Thomas Tuchel would be leaving after this season. He has not been getting as many minutes as he might have wanted coming into this season, especially after making the bold decision to stay and fight for his place at the club when he could have left during the summer transfer window. Tuchel rarely starts him and he is most often used as a sub.

Ahead of Bayern’s Bundesliga clash against SC Freiburg, Tuchel was asked about Eberl’s comment as it pertains to a player like Tel, and he said that he feels the Frenchmen’s minutes have been sufficient enough with the personnel Bayern has in the squad. “I am, was and remain responsible for the line-up. Nobody has ever told me otherwise. I assume that things will stay that way. I know Max, and I don’t think things will change. Regarding Mathys Tel, I see no source of conflict. In my opinion, he has never played as much or as regularly as he does now with us. So I don’t see any conflict regarding that,” Tuchel explained (via @iMiaSanMia).

All in all this season, Tel has made a total of 28 appearances across all competitions so far this season, having tallied six goals and four assists. A handful of those goals during the hinrunde were vitally important for Bayern; namely his winner at Borussia Mönchengladbach and the goal he scored against Manchester United the first time Bayern played them in the group stages of the Champions League. despite his productivity off of the bench for Bayern, Tel’s last start came at the end of November in Bayern’s Champions League group stage match against FC Copenhagen after they had already secured advancement to the knockout stages.

It is safe to say that Tel and Tuchel are not exactly seeing eye to eye on how much the player deserves to be playing and Eberl is very cognizant of that fact.